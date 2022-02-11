Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre Announces World Premiere of GONG LUM'S LEGACY

Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre in association with The Peccadillo Theater Company will present the World Premiere of Gong Lum's Legacy by Charles L. White (2021 Diverse Voices Playwriting Initiative winner; semifinalist in the 2019 Blue Ink Playwriting Award Competition), directed by Elizabeth Van Dyke (The Talk at EST; Great Men of Gospel at NFT) with Associate Director Dan Wackerman (Artistic Director of the Obie, Lucille Lortel, and Drama Desk Award-winning Peccadillo Theater Company).

The production will run March 24-April 24 at Theatre @ St. Clements (423 West 46th Street New York, NY 10036) with performances on Thursday, March 24 at 7:30pm, Friday March 25 at 7:30pm, Saturday, March 26 at 7:30pm, Sunday, March 27 at 3pm, Thursday, March 31 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 1 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 2 at 7:30pm, Sunday, April 3 at 3pm, Thursday, April 7 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 8 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 9 at 7:30pm, Sunday, April 10 at 3pm, Thursday, April 14 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 15 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 16 at 7:30pm, Sunday, April 17 at 3pm, Thursday, April 21 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 22 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 23 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, April 24 at 3pm. Tickets ($39; $20 students/seniors) are available for advance purchase at https://www.instantseats.com/events/NewFederal. Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination, and to remain masked while in the theater.

Gong Lum's Legacy takes place in 1924 in the Mississippi Delta. Set against the backdrop of the Jim Crow South, we witness the unexpected romance that blooms between Joe Ting, a Chinese Immigrant and Lucy Sims, a Black school teacher.

Joe's father, Charlie, is adamantly opposed to their relationship. When Charlie's friend, Gong Lum, sues the local school board to permit his daughters to attend a white school. Charlie is confident that Lum will prevail and that Chinese people will soon have the same rights as whites. Charlie does not want those rights jeopardized by his son being romantically involved with a Black woman, and he does everything in his power to separate the young couple.

Lum v Rice, an actual civil rights case, eventually reached the Supreme Court which ruled that the exclusion on account of race of a child of Chinese ancestry from a public school did not violate the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The decision effectively approved the exclusion of any minority children from schools reserved for whites.