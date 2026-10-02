WOMEN+ ON THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY to Bring Plays By Hehir, Lee, Payne, Mantell, and Olujobi to Dixon Place
The reading will be produced and directed by Miranda Jackel and followed by conversations with activist organizations.
Select plays from Women+ on the Edge of Democracy, a groundbreaking initiative encouraging conversation about American democracy initiated by the Flynn Center (Jay Wahl, Executive Director) in Vermont and The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize (Leslie Swackhamer, Executive Director) will appear in a reading featuring Kareem Browne, Ellie DeMan, Jasmine Ferrer, Maddy Fox, Amaya Montañez, Eden Jing Rollé, Alena Rose, Ava Smithmier, and Chloe Wales.
The presentation is set for November 2 at Dixon Place. The event, produced and directed by Miranda Jackel, is free to the public and will feature plays by Justice Hehir, Kimber Lee, a.k. payne, Ife Olujobi, and Sarah Mantell. Tickets can be reserved here. The plays will be immediately followed by a conversation between organizers from Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee, Families for Freedom, Hot Girls Organize, New York Abortion Access Fund, NYC-DSA, and Theater Workers for a Ceasefire, along with resource-sharing, community-building, and light refreshments in the bar onsite.
The Flynn, an artistic catalyst in Burlington for nearly 100 years, created this groundbreaking cultural and civic initiative which commissioned 36 prominent women+ playwrights from around the world to write ten-minute plays or monologues in response to these urgent questions: What is the current state of democracy in America? What can history, global context, or futurism offer us in this pivotal moment?
Women+ on the Edge of Democracy sets out to form a collective portrait of a nation in doubt and transformation - seen through the eyes of women+ playwrights from around the world who have long chronicled America's contradictions and dreams. The commission welcomes work from across the political spectrum. Through comedy and tragedy, rage and tenderness, hope and fear, these writers will map a picture of America today - revealing how democracy feels to those who have spent their lives giving voice to the unseen and unheard.
As the United States marks its semiquincentennial, the Flynn will publish the complete collection of plays as an anthology - free to perform - inviting artists, community groups, and citizens across the country to stage readings and performances between October 23 and November 3, ahead of the U.S. Midterm Elections. The anthology will be available for purchase in September with rights waived for individuals and non-profit organizations who would like to present the plays free of charge to the public. Organizations and individuals wishing to participate can sign up at www.democracy.flynnvt.org.
Approaching fifty years, the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize is the largest and oldest international playwriting prize recognizing and celebrating women+ playwrights writing for the English-speaking theater. The 36 commissioned playwrights include Jane Anderson, Leslie Ayvazian, Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, Moira Buffini, Lucy Caldwell, Bridget Carpenter, Paula Cizmar, Migdalia Cruz, Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Elizabeth Diggs, Hannah Doran, Stella Feehily, Lauren M. Gunderson, Zinnie Harris, Justice Hehir, Beth Henley, Elizabeth Kuti, Haruna Lee, Kimber Lee, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Lisa Loomer, Sarah Mantell, Deb Margolin, Ellen McLaughlin, Susan Miller, Rona Munro, Lynn Nottage, Ife Olujobi, Dael Orlandersmith, a.k. payne, Heather Raffo, Sarah Ruhl, Heidi Schreck, Jenny Schwartz, Judith Thompson, and Else Went.
Dramaturgs for the project include Martine Kei Green-Rogers, Sarah Mantell, Amrita Ramanan, Zeina Salame, and Jenny Worton.
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