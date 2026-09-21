WOMEN WHO EAT to Make NYC Debut at Theaterlab Atelier
The production will open October 22nd, and run until November 8th.
Following a sold out run at Hollywood Fringe, Chorus Girl Productions will bring Women Who Eat, a new play by playwright Devin Davis-Lorton, to NYC for a limited run at the Theaterlab Atelier. The production will open October 22nd, and run until November 8th.
The play follows six women recovering from eating disorders on a remote island who are stranded when the electricity is cut to their residential facility during a hurricane. After running out of food, the inhabitants are forced to grapple with whether or not they want to survive, and if they can accept the people they become. Fiercely funny and shockingly visceral, this show is perfect for audiences starving to sink their teeth into a violent new work.
The cast features Ashley Abrams, Megan Alexandra, Devin Davis-Lorton, Charleston Harvey, Rachel Sedlak, Alexandra Tejada, Ben Turch, and Shane Weikel. Shows: 7:30pm on Oct. 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, 31, and Nov. 5, 6, 7 // 2pm on Oct. 25, 31, and Nov. 1, 7, 8.
Produced by Emmarose Campbell of Chorus Girl Productions, in collaboration with Point Blank Productions, Women Who Eat is written by Devin Davis-Lorton, and directed by Laura Bertrand and Jack Callahan. Additional production credits include Scenic Design by Emmarose Campbell, Lighting Design by Caroline Nowak, Original Costume Design by Emily Blue, SFX by Mallory Shofi, and Dramaturgy by Kyle Ferris.
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