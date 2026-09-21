WOMEN WHO EAT to Make NYC Debut at Theaterlab Atelier

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Following a sold out run at Hollywood Fringe, Chorus Girl Productions will bring Women Who Eat, a new play by playwright Devin Davis-Lorton, to NYC for a limited run at the Theaterlab Atelier. The production will open October 22nd, and run until November 8th.

The play follows six women recovering from eating disorders on a remote island who are stranded when the electricity is cut to their residential facility during a hurricane. After running out of food, the inhabitants are forced to grapple with whether or not they want to survive, and if they can accept the people they become. Fiercely funny and shockingly visceral, this show is perfect for audiences starving to sink their teeth into a violent new work.

The cast features Ashley Abrams, Megan Alexandra, Devin Davis-Lorton, Charleston Harvey, Rachel Sedlak, Alexandra Tejada, Ben Turch, and Shane Weikel. Shows: 7:30pm on Oct. 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, 31, and Nov. 5, 6, 7 // 2pm on Oct. 25, 31, and Nov. 1, 7, 8.

Produced by Emmarose Campbell of Chorus Girl Productions, in collaboration with Point Blank Productions, Women Who Eat is written by Devin Davis-Lorton, and directed by Laura Bertrand and Jack Callahan. Additional production credits include Scenic Design by Emmarose Campbell, Lighting Design by Caroline Nowak, Original Costume Design by Emily Blue, SFX by Mallory Shofi, and Dramaturgy by Kyle Ferris.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 08 Hrs 13 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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