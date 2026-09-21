 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

WOMEN WHO EAT to Make NYC Debut at Theaterlab Atelier

The production will open October 22nd, and run until November 8th.

By:
WOMEN WHO EAT to Make NYC Debut at Theaterlab Atelier

Following a sold out run at Hollywood Fringe, Chorus Girl Productions will bring Women Who Eat, a new play by playwright Devin Davis-Lorton, to NYC for a limited run at the Theaterlab Atelier. The production will open October 22nd, and run until November 8th.

The play follows six women recovering from eating disorders on a remote island who are stranded when the electricity is cut to their residential facility during a hurricane. After running out of food, the inhabitants are forced to grapple with whether or not they want to survive, and if they can accept the people they become. Fiercely funny and shockingly visceral, this show is perfect for audiences starving to sink their teeth into a violent new work.

The cast features Ashley Abrams, Megan Alexandra, Devin Davis-Lorton, Charleston Harvey, Rachel Sedlak, Alexandra Tejada, Ben Turch, and Shane Weikel. Shows: 7:30pm on Oct. 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, 31, and Nov. 5, 6, 7 // 2pm on Oct. 25, 31, and Nov. 1, 7, 8. 

Produced by Emmarose Campbell of Chorus Girl Productions, in collaboration with Point Blank Productions, Women Who Eat is written by Devin Davis-Lorton, and directed by Laura Bertrand and Jack Callahan. Additional production credits include Scenic Design by Emmarose Campbell, Lighting Design by Caroline Nowak, Original Costume Design by Emily Blue, SFX by Mallory Shofi, and Dramaturgy by Kyle Ferris.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Theaterlab
Upcoming Shows
Brilliance
2/4 - 3/13/2027
Lifeguard
2/6 - 3/13/2027
Recent Articles
ANGELS FALLING to Make Debut at Theaterlab in First Look Series
ANGELS FALLING to Make Debut at Theaterlab in First Look Series
8/3/2026
WE'VE GOT SPIRIT To Be Presented By Theaterlab
WE'VE GOT SPIRIT To Be Presented By Theaterlab
7/12/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS

Marcel Lucont's Whine List in Off-Off-Broadway Marcel Lucont's Whine List
Caveat (9/21-9/21)
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Dominant Animals in Off-Off-Broadway Dominant Animals
Teatro LATEA (10/02-10/04) VIDEOS
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time! in Off-Off-Broadway Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
Falling Into Now in Off-Off-Broadway Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
Finishing School in Off-Off-Broadway Finishing School
Hampton Theatre Company (10/15-11/01)
From America, With Love in Off-Off-Broadway From America, With Love
28th Street Theatre (10/11-10/11)
PANGEA: UNLEASHED in Off-Off-Broadway PANGEA: UNLEASHED
KnJ Theater (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña in Off-Off-Broadway Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña
Teatro Círculo (9/18-10/04) VIDEOS
Sophocles' Electra in Off-Off-Broadway Sophocles' Electra
Symphony Space (10/11-10/11) PHOTOS VIDEOS
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets