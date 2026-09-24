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Photos: SOUND MIND World Premiere Completes Sold-Out NYC Run

The production featured three rotating casts of teen and adult performers directed by Avery Rose Pedell, with music and lyrics by Ray Andersen and book and lyrics.

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Get a first look at the world premiere of Sound Mind, the new musical with book and lyrics by Sheryl Berk and music and lyrics by Ray Andersen, produced by Laura Luc, Founding Executive Director of KOTA Productions. See photos of the show.

The new musical recently completed a sold-out world premiere run at The Theatre at 30th Street in New York City, featuring a company of teen and adult performers from across the U.S. and Canada.

Sound Mind follows a group of teenagers navigating life inside an inpatient mental health facility, exploring friendship, identity, connection, and the challenges of asking for and accepting help. The musical features an original contemporary rock score and centers around the voices and experiences of young people.

The production featured three rotating casts of performers, including Callia Hope Baluran, Rayan Bouhadja, Mason Brewer, Mia Akemi Brown (Disney Channel's The Villains of Valley View), Roman Cienfuegos, Gavin Conlan, Colton Cyr, Julia Dean, Noah M. DeVille, Shannon Hayes, Caroline Itskov, Sophie Jackson, Zin Kassel, Emma Lodrigue, Lena Josephine Marano (The Goodbye Girl, Netflix's Archive 81), Berlyn-Ann Nyondo, Raylyn Paul, Chris Ramos, John Scott, Delilah Sanchez, Tyson Sanders, Leah Singh, Aubrey Stephenson, Elliott Terry, Nia Ummadi, Casey Villabon, David Walsh, Lio Rymer, Brooke Naznitsky, and Ainsley Zauel. The two adult roles were performed by Aaron Shown (Matilda) as Dr. Abernathy and Fralia Colón as Rosa.

The world premiere was directed by Avery Rose Pedell, with music direction by Jack Richman and choreography by Adara Allen. Laura Luc served as Producer, with Olivia Kuan-Romano as Associate Producer. The creative and production team included Ryan Sautner (Lighting Designer), Alyssa Luc (Costume Designer), Keala Henry (Stage Manager), Danielle Becht (Assistant Stage Manager), Eliza Heath (Audio), Douglas Mu (Projection Designer), Katelyn Karcher (Teen Guardian), Ida Santiago-Gutierrez (House Manager), Kaelyn Matsushita (Social Media), and Ellie Sweeney (Assistant Lighting Designer).

Kids of the Arts, Inc. (KOTA) is a New York City-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating professional performance experiences for artists and developing theatrical work that can make an impact. For more than 20 years, KOTA has provided opportunities for emerging performers while supporting the arts, mental health initiatives, scholarships, outreach, and charitable partnerships. Learn more at www.KOTAProductions.com.

For more information about Sound Mind, visit www.SoundMindMusical.com.

Photo Credit: Olivia Kuan-Romano

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Noah M. DeVille, Caroline Itskov, Aaron Shown

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Aaron Shown, Callia Hope Baluran, Lio Rymer

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Tyson Sanders

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Tyson Sanders, Emma Lodrigue, Aaron Shown, Leah Singh

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Leah Singh

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Aaron Shown, Berlyn-Ann Nyondo

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Noah M. DeVille

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Aubrey Stephenson, Roman Cienfuegos, Mia Akemi Brown

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David Walsh, Colton Cyr, Nia Ummadi, Aaron Shown

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Casey Villabon, John Scott, Lio Rymer, Lio Rymer, Elliott Terry

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Delilah Sanchez, Shannon Hayes, Rayan Bouhadja, Gavin Conlan, Brooke Naznitsky

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Roman Cienfuegos and Company

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Nia Ummadi

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Roman Cienfuegos, Sophie Jackson, Aubrey Stephenson, Mia Akemi Brown, Aaron Shown

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Tyson Sanders and Company

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Aubrey Stephenson

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Zin Kassel

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Leah Singh, Mia Akemi Brown, Rayan Bouhadja, Mason Brewer, Mia Akemi Brown

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Lena Josephine Marano, Sophie Jackson, Raylyn Paul

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Aaron Shown

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Mia Akemi Brown, Mia Akemi Brown, Leah Singh

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Noah M. DeVille

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Berlyn-Ann Nyondo, Lio Rymer, Zin Kassel, Noah M. DeVille

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Colton Cyr

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Mia Akemi Brown, Fralia Colon, Aubrey Stephenson, Colton Cyr, Aaron Shown

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Mason Brewer, Mia Akemi Brown, Tyson Sanders, Leah Singh, Rayan Bouhadja, Aaron Shown,

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Berlyn-Ann Nyondo

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David Walsh, Nia Ummadi, Colton Cyr, Aubrey Stephenson

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Ainsley Zauel, Elliott Terry

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Lena Josephine Marano and Company

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Company

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Laura Luc, Avery Rose Pedell, Alyssa Luc, Danielle Becht, Adara Allen, Katelyn Karcher, Keala Henry, Jack Richman and Company


Photo Credit: Olivia Kuan-Romano


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