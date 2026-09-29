Photos: BURNING LEAVES to Premiere at A.R.T./New York Theatres
The production runs at the Gural Theatre with a cast of six and marks a work from TOSOS Theatre Company's Doric Wilson Playwrights Project.
All new photos have been released fromthe world premiere of Burning Leaves, a new play opening Wednesday, September 30, 2026, in NYC. Written by Tom Rowan, directed by Graydon Gund and presented by TOSOS Theatre Company, NYC's Historic LGBTQIA+ Theatre Company, sixteen performances will be staged at the Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres, 502 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019 through October 17, 2026. Check out the photos below!
In need of a fresh start, Matt Leland, a young actor on the run from New York, takes a job teaching at a small high school in the Midwest - where he finds himself feeling unprepared for the unexpected challenges that await. His most talented student is Jesse Wade, a troubled sixteen-year-old on the verge of coming out. Isolated in the small conservative town, Jesse desperately needs a gay role model-and other things Matt may or may not be able to provide. Burning Leaves is a humorous, compassionate play that asks serious questions about education, friendship, and love.
'Burning Leaves is by turns funny and devastating,' says Gund. 'Making you laugh, tear up, and feel for these characters, as they stumble their way through shifting social and political terrain. To me, the play is about balancing a connection with another person who needs you and how that will be perceived.'
Gund directs a cast of six, including Brady Dalton Richards*, Campbell Idol, Annemarie Rosano*, Jonathan Stewart*, Sophie Tananbaum, and Becky Rusch*.
Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $45-$70 (plus fees). The running time is two hours, plus one 15-minute intermission.
Burning Leaves was a part of TOSOS Theatre Company's Doric Wilson Playwrights Project, a reading series that celebrates writers from throughout the LGBTQIA+ timeline, presenting works from past generations of playwrights alongside writers of today.
*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.
Photo Credit: Mikiodo
Campbell Idol
Sophie Tananbaum
Becky Rusch
Campbell Idol, Brady Dalton Richards
Brady Dalton Richards, Campbell Idol
Campbell Idol, Jonathan Stewart
Campbell Idol, Sophie Tananbaum, Becky Rusch, Brady Dalton Richards
Sophie Tananbaum, Campbell Idol
Sophie Tananbaum, Becky Rusch, Brady Dalton Richards, Campbell Idol
Sophie Tananbaum, Brady Dalton Richards
Sophie Tananbaum, Brady Dalton Richards, Becky Rusch, Campbell Idol
Photo Credit: Mikiodo
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