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Video: Met Opera Shares Rehearsal Clip From COSÌ FAN TUTTE Trio

Federica Lombardi, Samantha Hankey, and Gerald Finley rehearse the opera's celebrated Act I trio.

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The Metropolitan Opera has shared a new video from an early stage rehearsal of Così fan tutte, capturing sopranos Federica Lombardi and Samantha Hankey alongside bass-baritone Gerald Finley as they run through the Act I trio 'Soave sia il vento.' The excerpt, filmed by videographer Pete Scalzitti, offers a glimpse of the singers working through Fiordiligi, Dorabella, and Don Alfonso's music before the production takes the stage.

Così fan tutte marks the third and final collaboration between Mozart and librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte, and the Met describes it as a work of striking contradiction: a comedy of manners laced with a dark view of human nature. Originally set in 18th-century Naples, then a popular destination for travelers, the opera follows two sisters whose fidelity is put to the test in a scheme orchestrated by Don Alfonso.

The Met's staging, directed by Phelim McDermott, relocates the action to a seaside amusement park in the 1950s, giving the centuries-old story a different visual frame while preserving Mozart's score. Nimrod David Pfeffer conducts the production.

In the clip, the three singers can be heard blending voices on the trio's flowing lines, a moment the company has singled out as an early look at how the cast is shaping the opera's most recognizable ensemble number ahead of performances at the Metropolitan Opera House.



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