Historic Loew's Paradise Theatre to Reopen as Performing Arts Center

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The Bronx's historic Loew's Paradise Theater, a 97-year-old landmark and one of the original five New York City “wonder theatres” will soon be returning to active service as a full Performing Arts Center. Spearheaded by a new management team that includes theatrical producer Scott Perrin, producer and theater owner Peter Martin, and longtime real estate operator Charles Piazza, the new Paradise Performing Arts Center will mark its transition from a historic movie palace into a dynamic cultural institution dedicated to the Bronx community with a special press preview & community welcome event scheduled for Tuesday, November 10th. www.paradisepac.org

At 4,000 seats, The Paradise Performing Arts Center will be the second-largest theatre in New York after Radio City Music Hall, giving the Bronx a large-scale performing arts venue on the Grand Concourse, presenting live stage shows, concerts, stand-up comedy, family shows, dance, film, community and educational events. Architect John Eberson, who designed over 500 theaters considered the Paradise his crown jewel.

The restoration is intended to return the Paradise as closely as possible to the pristine condition and grandeur of the theater when it first opened in 1929. The Paradise is working with EverGreene Architectural Arts, whose previous restoration work includes the Loew's Kings Theatre in Brooklyn and Loew's Jersey Theatre. Kenn Lubin, whose work includes signage for Broadway productions, is overseeing the restoration of the theater's historic signage, with plans to restore and relight the Paradise and Grand Concourse signs. Irwin Seating Company is working to restore the theater's historic seating. Restoration plans also call for the restoring the original ceiling with stars and moving clouds and also include the addition of a rooftop outdoor performance stage, restaurant, bar, and gift store.

The core mission of The Paradise Performing Arts Center is to present artistic voices that reflect the diversity of the Bronx while serving as a center for culture, education, economic development, and neighborhood engagement and expanding access to the arts to the widest possible audience.



The Paradise Performing Arts Center is guided by a dedicated leadership team with decades of experience in theater management, production, and real estate operation, and they are committed to restoration and community revitalization:

Scott Perrin, Executive Director, has produced events ranging from Bill Clinton's Presidential inauguration to celebrations surrounding the Grammy Awards. He produced entertianment at Rainbow & Stars for 10 years, the Off-Broadway musicals Our Sinatra and Secrets Every Smart Traveler Should Know and the original production of A Grand Night for Singing which received two Tony Award nominations including Best Musical.

Peter Martin, Managing Director, has owned Manhattan's Triad Theater for over 20 years and has produced & presented on Broadway and Off Broadway including long running shows Celebrity Autobiography & Forbidden Broadway & Spamilton. His theater was host to early shows by Lady Gaga, Gavin DeGraw, Vanessa Carlton, AJR band and many others. He built & designed his theater the Triad as a homage to the movie Palaces of the 1930's.

Charles Piazza, Managing Director, has worked extensively in New York commercial real estate, with experience in building management and development, investment sales and commercial leasing. He owned, managed and booked live entertainment venues in the city including Club Bonafide, Gin Fizz Harlem, and the world-famous Cotton Club.

“Every borough of New York City has major performing arts centers except The Bronx, so we've reimagined a magnificent, underused, landmark theater to expand access to the arts to the widest possible audience in one of the most arts-underserved neighborhoods of New York,” says PPAC Executive Director, Scott Perrin. “It's going to take a village to bring this goal to fruition, but we've accomplished the first step, and we invite everyone to join us to achieve all the potential of this worthy vision which will celebrate the arts and uplift the community. I also think we're going to profoundly impact countless young people in The Bronx by giving them access to arts and culture in their neighborhood.'

Managing Director Peter Martin added: 'The Paradise theater is one of the most spectacular, atmospheric theaters to have ever been built in the United States. We look forward to restoring the interior and exterior to the magnificent beauty from when it first opened on the Grand Concourse in 1929.'

In addition to its public planning, the ornate lobby of the restored Paradise is now available to host weddings and corporate events, as well as photo and video shoots.

The creative team and staff at the The Paradise Performing Arts Center includes David Harvey / Harvey Marshall Berling Associates (Sound Designer Consultant), Hannah Celeste (Special Events Coordinator), and Daniel DeMello (Director of Public Relations).

The Paradise Performing Arts Center is currently collaborating with individuals, philanthropic supporters, corporate sponsors and elected officials to build a sustainable model for future programming. Civic and corporate partners are invited to explore meaningful engagement opportunities that support arts education, economic development, and community accessibility. Organizations interested in learning more about collaborating are encouraged to contact the Center.



Photo Credit: Desiree De Sade

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