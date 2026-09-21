ROYAL Opens at the Copacabana in New York City

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ROYAL-THE SHOW ROYAL-THE SHOW comes to New York City with vibrant vocals, thrilling acts, and all the studs you can handle. Created by nightlife producer Price Jaylin, who has been curating some of New York's most beloved parties and shows for the past decade, ROYAL is a theatrical and fresh take on the male revue.

Inspired by London's SOHO, Berlin's club scene, and Paris' cabaret legacy, ROYAL aims to elevate the audience experience beyond a traditional 'Vegas-style' revue. The show is paired with interactive games and experiences, and an afterparty that needs to be seen to be believed. The show features thrilling cirque and erotic performances from a team of world class entertainers from both nightlife and theatre including award winning burlesque, pole, and cirque performers and cabaret stars. The show will also feature weekly surprise guests from Broadway, fashion, television, and beyond.

ROYAL is not a typical male revue, the show is geared at the New York theatre-going crowd and is a mixed gender audience. We are consent forward and designed the experience to be fun for all guests (even those who just want to sit back and watch).

Founded by nightlife artist and producer Prince Jaylin, Prince's Playhouse consistently throws NYC's most talked about parties and events. Their Wet and Wild Wednesday party and legendary 'shower show' has become a staple at Midtown's Redeye Club. Prince's Playhouse has expanded in 2026 to include theatrical and immersive events throughout the city. The production is directed and designed by a diverse team from Broadway and circus.

The Official Copacabana Events hosted by the Legendary Owner John Juliano & nightlife impresario Ruben Rubin Cabrera. Hosting musical voyages provided by world-renowned Copacabana residents with the sound, sights, and rhythm of the iconic Copacabana.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 02 Hrs 46 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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