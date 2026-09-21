 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

ROYAL Opens at the Copacabana in New York City

The production features world-class entertainers from nightlife and theatre, directed by a diverse team from Broadway and circus.

By:
ROYAL Opens at the Copacabana in New York City

ROYAL-THE SHOW ROYAL-THE SHOW comes to New York City with vibrant vocals, thrilling acts, and all the studs you can handle. Created by nightlife producer Price Jaylin, who has been curating some of New York's most beloved parties and shows for the past decade, ROYAL is a theatrical and fresh take on the male revue.

Inspired by London's SOHO, Berlin's club scene, and Paris' cabaret legacy, ROYAL aims to elevate the audience experience beyond a traditional 'Vegas-style' revue. The show is paired with interactive games and experiences, and an afterparty that needs to be seen to be believed. The show features thrilling cirque and erotic performances from a team of world class entertainers from both nightlife and theatre including award winning burlesque, pole, and cirque performers and cabaret stars. The show will also feature weekly surprise guests from Broadway, fashion, television, and beyond.

ROYAL is not a typical male revue, the show is geared at the New York theatre-going crowd and is a mixed gender audience. We are consent forward and designed the experience to be fun for all guests (even those who just want to sit back and watch).

Founded by nightlife artist and producer Prince Jaylin, Prince's Playhouse consistently throws NYC's most talked about parties and events. Their Wet and Wild Wednesday party and legendary 'shower show' has become a staple at Midtown's Redeye Club. Prince's Playhouse has expanded in 2026 to include theatrical and immersive events throughout the city. The production is directed and designed by a diverse team from Broadway and circus.

The Official Copacabana Events hosted by the Legendary Owner John Juliano & nightlife impresario Ruben Rubin Cabrera. Hosting musical voyages provided by world-renowned Copacabana residents with the sound, sights, and rhythm of the iconic Copacabana.



BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS

Marcel Lucont's Whine List in Off-Off-Broadway Marcel Lucont's Whine List
Caveat (9/21-9/21)
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Dominant Animals in Off-Off-Broadway Dominant Animals
Teatro LATEA (10/02-10/04) VIDEOS
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time! in Off-Off-Broadway Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
Falling Into Now in Off-Off-Broadway Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
Finishing School in Off-Off-Broadway Finishing School
Hampton Theatre Company (10/15-11/01)
From America, With Love in Off-Off-Broadway From America, With Love
28th Street Theatre (10/11-10/11)
PANGEA: UNLEASHED in Off-Off-Broadway PANGEA: UNLEASHED
KnJ Theater (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña in Off-Off-Broadway Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña
Teatro Círculo (9/18-10/04) VIDEOS
Sophocles' Electra in Off-Off-Broadway Sophocles' Electra
Symphony Space (10/11-10/11) PHOTOS VIDEOS
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You