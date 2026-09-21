ROYAL Opens at the Copacabana in New York City
The production features world-class entertainers from nightlife and theatre, directed by a diverse team from Broadway and circus.
ROYAL-THE SHOW ROYAL-THE SHOW comes to New York City with vibrant vocals, thrilling acts, and all the studs you can handle. Created by nightlife producer Price Jaylin, who has been curating some of New York's most beloved parties and shows for the past decade, ROYAL is a theatrical and fresh take on the male revue.
Inspired by London's SOHO, Berlin's club scene, and Paris' cabaret legacy, ROYAL aims to elevate the audience experience beyond a traditional 'Vegas-style' revue. The show is paired with interactive games and experiences, and an afterparty that needs to be seen to be believed. The show features thrilling cirque and erotic performances from a team of world class entertainers from both nightlife and theatre including award winning burlesque, pole, and cirque performers and cabaret stars. The show will also feature weekly surprise guests from Broadway, fashion, television, and beyond.
ROYAL is not a typical male revue, the show is geared at the New York theatre-going crowd and is a mixed gender audience. We are consent forward and designed the experience to be fun for all guests (even those who just want to sit back and watch).
Founded by nightlife artist and producer Prince Jaylin, Prince's Playhouse consistently throws NYC's most talked about parties and events. Their Wet and Wild Wednesday party and legendary 'shower show' has become a staple at Midtown's Redeye Club. Prince's Playhouse has expanded in 2026 to include theatrical and immersive events throughout the city. The production is directed and designed by a diverse team from Broadway and circus.
The Official Copacabana Events hosted by the Legendary Owner John Juliano & nightlife impresario Ruben Rubin Cabrera. Hosting musical voyages provided by world-renowned Copacabana residents with the sound, sights, and rhythm of the iconic Copacabana.
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