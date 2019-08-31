WHAT COMES NEXT? Premieres In NYC

WHAT COMES NEXT?, a play written by Lawrence Dandridge premieres at the NEW YORK THEATER FESTIVAL on September 17th, 18th & 21st at the Hudson Guild Theater on W 26th st, NYC.

WHAT COMES NEXT meets Marie, a middle-aged housewife on the evening of an annual gala she attends with her husband. Set in an attic, Marie finds herself confronted by three of her past selves, who help her come to grips with some hard truths about the state of her marriage. A play with music, we zoom in on the layers of what it takes to sustain a long term relationship and all the things we sacrifice to do so. Through melodies and memories, What Comes Next takes the audience on a beautiful journey to remind us that sometimes, the answers we're searching for are right in front of us.

This is Lawrence Dandridge's ("Red, A New Musical", and "Something Like A Fairytale") 3rd full length show to be presented to the public. This is Dandridge's most intimate show, with a sole cast of 4 women; also being the first show of his that will feature a live band.

This performance of "What Comes Next?" stars Tahphanese Braswell as Marie Allen-Burns, Maria Nalieth as Mary Jane, Veronica Gonmiah as MJ, and Alneesha Harris as Mary, featuring Jeremiah Trusty as Robert Burns. Matt Spano on Guitar, Azarias Markeys on Drums, and Lawrence Dandridge on Piano.

"What Comes Next?" was recently presented at 53 ABOVE @ Broadway in NYC to a full house, and was met with a genuine awestruck response in anticipation for its premiere.

TICKET LINK: https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/what-comes-next





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You