United Solo Festival Presents FURY! A Retelling Of the Myth of Medea

United Solo, the world's largest solo theatre festival, will present FURY!, featuring Lauren Bone Noble, Saturday November 12th at 7 PM and Sunday November 13th at 5:30 PM at New York City's historic Theatre Row.

FURY!, written and performed by Lauren Bone Noble, is an interactive retelling of the Greek myth of Medea in the comically irreverent clown style of Bouffon. The play weaves an intricate tale of ancient myth and contemporary madness. Part grotesque goddess, part impish provocateur, The Clown asks the audience to examine its own delight, revulsion, and complicity in a mad, mad world. New York Theatre wire called FURY! a "brilliant, engrossing telling of Medea's gory legend" and "A winner".

Matt Palm of the Orlando Sentinel writes, "Lauren Bone Noble masterfully moves the emotional needle in her attention-getting show that begins with highly effective comic clowning and moves inexorably toward tragedy. She takes a centuries-old story and makes it sing - and sting - with contemporary resonance."

FURY! was named one of 12 BEST IN FEST by the Orlando Sentinel and received the Critic's Choice Award for Best Solo Specialty Show at the 2022 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival.

Playwright and performer Lauren Bone Noble says of inhabiting The Clown, '"bouffons are deliciously wicked clowns. They are like wild stallions racing across the open prairie. As the performer I endeavor to hold on, not fall in a ditch, and enjoy the ride. I hope the audience will feel the same!"

This performance is produced by Brittany Proia and sponsored in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a stage agency, and in part, from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, and through South Arts Individual Artist Career Opportunity Grant Program.

Lauren Bone Noble is an actor, director, playwright, and educator. She has worked both on and way off Broadway; she has performed classical texts and in pits of mud, often at the same time; quoted the Bard and made it up as she went along. Currently she is Assistant Professor of Movement for the Actor in the Department of Theatre and Film at the University of Mississippi. She lives on a farm with her husband, their amazing children, and many, many animals.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://unitedsolo.org/fury/

United Solo - the world's largest solo theatre festival - is a theatre company based in New York City, dedicated to the genre of one-person performance. Their goal is to present solo pieces, both local and international; discover original scripts; bring creators together; exchange perspectives; and inspire creativity related to solo performance.