Tier5 to Present One Night Only TREASURE ISLAND At The Tank

Tier5 Theatre Company, in association with The Tank NYC, will present a one night only, work-in-progress staged reading of James Cougar Canfield's latest work, TREASURE ISLAND, adapted from the iconic Robert Louis Stevenson novel on Monday, July 28th at 7pm.

Jim Hawkins longs for adventure, unlike the dull life his father (RIP) led. And living at the Admiral Benbow Inn with his mom and the other patrons just isn't what the kid's looking for. That is until Billy Bones, a former mate for the nefarious Captain Flint, arrives at the Inn with some sea shanties, tall tales, and a treasure map that's going to change Jim's humble life forever.

Through a perilous series of events, Jim finds himself aboard the Hispaniola, a sailing ship featuring an interesting crew (who are more then likely probably actually pirates. Uh oh).

Map in hand, they set course for the mythical Treasure Island- but all is not what it seems, especially when it comes to Jim's new friend, the ship's sea cook, Long John Silver- is he a father figure or a frightening foe? It's not enough to follow X to the treasure, Jim has got to make it out alive- after all, dead men tell no tales.

Join us for a swashbuckling, hilarious, and heartrending high seas adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel, adapted and directed by the award winning James Cougar Canfield (previous adaption's include THE SECRET GARDEN, THE CHRISTMAS CAROL: A QUEER FANTASIA, THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ and DRACULA: BLOOD & GLITTER), that'll be unlike any boat ride you've ever been on.

The staged reading will take place at The Tank NYC (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).

Tickets are pick-your-price. Choose what every price level fits your budget. All seating is general admission. Tickets available at Tier5TheatreCompany.com or https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/treasure-island

Leading the reading are Tier5 alums, Nile Birch* (Tier5's The Secret Garden and Dracula: Blood & Glitter) as our adventurous hero, Jim Hawkins, and Jon Steiger* (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Tier5's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz) as the legendary mutinous pirate, Long John Silver.

Completing the cast: M. Hatten (Julius: Harlem's Caesar), Leo Jasper Davis, Rylan Morsbach*, Forrest Caudill, Sarah Hoogenraad, Miki Tran, Hari Bhaskar*, Derek Mulkins*, Joe Marano*, Parmeet Singh*, and Zane Stults, with Emily Cordes* performing Stage Directions and the voice of Captain Flint the Parrot.

The reading will be stage managed by Jules Pillets.

*Denotes a member of Actors' Equity Association. An Equity Approved Showcase.