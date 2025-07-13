Tier5 Returns to El Barrio with MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tier5 returns with another summer of Shakespeare, presenting Much Ado About Nothing at El Barrio's ArtSpace PS 109, August 14th- 24th, 2025.

Benedick and Beatrice have history. Big, messy, will-they-won't-they, love/hate history. The best kind, am I right? And everyone knows it. So when Benedick, along with the regiment of soldiers he belongs to returns to Leonato's four star resort in Messina, where Beatrice happens to be living, things are about to get fun. Oh, there's also Claudio and Hero, who totally have the hots for each other but aren't ever going to make a move- without a little help. And then there's Don John, he's gorg but likes to cause a little (well, a lot) of trouble. And all taking place at a beautiful beachside resort? It's giving White Lotus- we just hope everyone makes it out alive.

After the smashing success of last summer's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Tier5 is ecstatic to bring another of Shakespeare's iconic comedies to life and put their signature twist on this classic about rumors, gossip, falling in love, and falling out of it.

The show will run Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 2pm, plus two additional performances on Sunday, August 17th at 7pm and Thursday, August 21st at 2pm. All performances take place at El Barrio's ArtSpace PS109, located at 215 E 99th St, New York, NY 10029.

Tickets on sale now and available through Tier5's website: Tier5TheatreCompany.com

General admission tickets are $30. A limited number of $15 tickets will be available for every performance to assist those who do not have the means to pay the full price.

Much Ado About Nothing will be co-directed by Tier5 Executive Producer and co-founder, James Cougar Canfield (who co-directed last year's Midsummer) and Tier5 newcomer, Kate Rankine.

The Shakespearean rom-com will feature Tier5 alumni Charlotte Ferraro as Beatrice, Riley (RJ) Payne* as Claudio, Corinne Prudente as Don John, plus the company debuts of Regina Renée Russell* as Benedick, Sam Turlington* as Don Pedro, and Debra Nguyen as Hero.

Completing the cast is: Emmett Pryor, Grace Petrillo, Jazzlyn Newton, Jett Roberts, Julia Labusch, Kristin KP Sgarro, Logie Clingan, and Yeshi Berry.

The production will be stage managed by Veronica Murphy, with Siobhan Petersen as Assistant Stage Manager. Costumes designed by Adanne Spencer-Johnson, lighting designed by Kim Sanchez, set/properties & media design by M. Hatten. Intimacy choreography by Lisa LaGrande.

*Denotes a member of Actors' Equity Association. An Equity Approved Showcase.