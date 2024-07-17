Tickets on Sale Now For the Downtown Revival of WAITING FOR LEFTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Clifford Odets' thrilling Great Depression-era play explores the social repercussions of economic hardship. From workplace struggles to the stress placed on romantic relationships, this revival casts a harsh light on the reality of living paycheck-to-paycheck.

This revival, a collaboration between SoHo Shakespeare Company and Small Boat Productions, will run at the Flea from August 22 through September 8. Tickets are now available for purchase.

The cast includes Ahmad Maher,* John Austin* (Arena Stage, Shakespeare Theatre Company), Marcus Stewart, Maya Jeyam,* Michael Aurelio* (MTC, The Old Globe), Milena Makse, Txai Frota, and Oscar Javier in principal roles. Angela Parra, Rodolfo Pedroni, Ben Natan,* and Cito Mena will understudy.

The creative team currently includes Alex Pepperman (Director), Ryanne Ello (Assistant Director), Miranda Tejeda (Stage Manager). Executive produced by Alex Pepperman and Ben Natan. The poster is designed by Alexander Passikoff.

Visit www.sohoshakes.org for more information.

Comments