Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19

On Monday, September 19, Theater For The New City, 155 First Ave. (at E. 10th Street), will present a memorial for its co-founder George Bartenieff (January 23, 1933-July 30, 2022) to celebrate his creative years at the theater, 1971-1992. Reception begins at 7:30 PM and a narrated pictorial, remembrances and performances will start at 8:00 PM.

The evening will include performances and addresses by artists who have worked closely with George at TNC, including Crystal Field, Phoebe Legere, Penny Arcade, Eduardo Machado, George's son Alexander Bartenieff, and George's granddaughter Briana Bartenieff. Performers will include Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, Amazing Grace, and Michael David Gordon. The duo of Elizabeth Ruf and Karl Bateman will give a musical background during the reception.

If you wish to attend we recommend you RSVP. Please send an email to info@theaterforthenewcity.net.

George Bartenieff was one of the outstanding actors of his generation, mesmerizing and inspiring audiences with unforgettable performances. As Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Theater For The New City from 1971 to 1992, he co-produced, with Crystal Field, over 400 new works. These included works by Maria Irene Fornes, Sam Shepard, John Vaccaro, Rosalyn Drexler, Romulus Linney, Ronald Tavel, Harvey Fierstein, Richard Foreman and many others.

At Theater For The New City he also co-founded, with Crystal Field, the annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, TNC's annual free five borough Summer Street Theater tour, several anti-war and ecological theater festivals, and The Village Writers on The Village Festival, which included "International Stud" by Harvey Fierstein-which became the centerpiece for "Torch Song Trilogy."

Bartenieff was an Obie Award-winner. The Obies for his work include one for sustained excellence as a performer at Theater For the New City and one for co-producing with Crystal Field, recognizing their "uncompromising commitment to unconventional and daring plays."