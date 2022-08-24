Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19

Featuring Crystal Field, Phoebe Legere, Penny Arcade, Eduardo Machado, George's son Alexander Bartenieff, and George's granddaughter Briana Bartenieff.

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19

On Monday, September 19, Theater For The New City, 155 First Ave. (at E. 10th Street), will present a memorial for its co-founder George Bartenieff (January 23, 1933-July 30, 2022) to celebrate his creative years at the theater, 1971-1992. Reception begins at 7:30 PM and a narrated pictorial, remembrances and performances will start at 8:00 PM.

The evening will include performances and addresses by artists who have worked closely with George at TNC, including Crystal Field, Phoebe Legere, Penny Arcade, Eduardo Machado, George's son Alexander Bartenieff, and George's granddaughter Briana Bartenieff. Performers will include Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, Amazing Grace, and Michael David Gordon. The duo of Elizabeth Ruf and Karl Bateman will give a musical background during the reception.

If you wish to attend we recommend you RSVP. Please send an email to info@theaterforthenewcity.net.

George Bartenieff was one of the outstanding actors of his generation, mesmerizing and inspiring audiences with unforgettable performances. As Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Theater For The New City from 1971 to 1992, he co-produced, with Crystal Field, over 400 new works. These included works by Maria Irene Fornes, Sam Shepard, John Vaccaro, Rosalyn Drexler, Romulus Linney, Ronald Tavel, Harvey Fierstein, Richard Foreman and many others.

At Theater For The New City he also co-founded, with Crystal Field, the annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, TNC's annual free five borough Summer Street Theater tour, several anti-war and ecological theater festivals, and The Village Writers on The Village Festival, which included "International Stud" by Harvey Fierstein-which became the centerpiece for "Torch Song Trilogy."

Bartenieff was an Obie Award-winner. The Obies for his work include one for sustained excellence as a performer at Theater For the New City and one for co-producing with Crystal Field, recognizing their "uncompromising commitment to unconventional and daring plays."




More Hot Stories For You


Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19
August 24, 2022

On Monday, September 19, Theater For The New City, 155 First Ave. (at E. 10th Street), will present a memorial for its co-founder George Bartenieff (January 23, 1933-July 30, 2022) to celebrate his creative years at the theater, 1971-1992.  Reception begins at 7:30 PM and a narrated pictorial, remembrances and performances will start at 8:00 PM.
Video: CBS Mornings Features Mara Jill Herman With The Queens Theatre Senior EnsembleVideo: CBS Mornings Features Mara Jill Herman With The Queens Theatre Senior Ensemble
August 24, 2022

Theater artists and senior citizens were among the hardest hit groups during the pandemic. But one program is bringing the groups together to help each other bounce back. See video of the segment.
Out Of The Box Theatrics & Weathervane Theatre to Present Staged Readings of Three New Plays This FallOut Of The Box Theatrics & Weathervane Theatre to Present Staged Readings of Three New Plays This Fall
August 24, 2022

This fall, Out of the Box Theatrics (2022 Drama Desk nominee for Baby) and Jennifer Campos Productions in association with Weathervane Theatre will present staged readings of three new plays by three exciting new emerging playwrights. Each reading will be available to watch live or streaming.
2022 New York Euripides Summer Festival Will Present Productions of ION and ORESTES2022 New York Euripides Summer Festival Will Present Productions of ION and ORESTES
August 24, 2022

Viral concerns during pre-production mandated another remote rendering of this year's New York Euripides Summer Festival productions of Ion and Orestes. Governed by Apollo and his instrumental function in both plays, Ion and Orestes are presented in the same double bill.
The Resident Acting Company Announces Fall 2022 Benefit Series at The PlayersThe Resident Acting Company Announces Fall 2022 Benefit Series at The Players
August 24, 2022

The Resident Acting Company, formed four years ago by the actors of the Pearl Theater Company, recently announced their fall lineup for 2022. 