The Tank Presents SMARTPHONE LOVE

After a long year and a half of theater venues being closed, The Tank is returning to in-person shows, 'Smartphone Love' being one of them. The play is so relevant to 2021, being a love story that is occurring during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. At those times, more than ever, single and young millennials felt the loneliest they've ever felt, and so they relied on technology and fairytales more than ever.

The show will occur on September 9th through the 12th, every night at 7PM.

This play is their attempt to show the values on which our young, millennial society is basing their relationships on. With the promise that everything is at the palm of your hands, nothing actually is. The spirit of technology and fairytales is the worst enemy to building a strong relationship. The goal is to open young people's eyes and make them look in the mirror.

Another goal is to capture the spirit and energy of life in NYC, and show the beauty of the diversity of people. They based the casting of the show based on energy, and they have a beautiful, diverse cast. Just like how NYC really is.

The last goal they wish to accomplish is to make people laugh and have fun. The show is written comically because they believe we need some good times after such a hard year.

About the artists-

About the playwright and cast member: Carmel Lotan

After two leading roles in two successful Israeli TV shows in Disney and Nickelodeon, she has decided to broaden her horizons and come study acting in New York. She's a NYC based actress and playwright, graduated from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts right into the pandemic.

She wrote her first play 'Smartphone Love' in quarantine.

The play "Smartphone Love" got selected into the final list of- "Downtown Urban Arts Festival", and later to "The Chain- One Act Festival".

Director Kim Marie Jones:

NYC based Director and Producer. KM is currently on The Board of Directors of LPTW (League of Professional Theatre Women) for the 2020-2021 season; and Associate Artistic Director of Planet Connections Theatre Festivity. Recent Live Directing Projects include "Dead Wives Dance the Mambo" by Desi Moreno-Penson (Presented by The Chain One Act Festival). Streaming Directing Projects include "Genesister" and "Monkey Mary" both written by Desi Moreno-Penson; "American Slavery 101" (Awarded 2nd Place in The Nuyorican Poets Cafe 2021 Online Festival) by Nia Akilah Robinson; "Emergency Kit", "He Watered Plastic Plants", and "84736" all written by Raymond Goode; and "Don't Drink The Hatorade" written by Carmen Lobue. KM is also an Alumni of St. John's University and The American Academy of Dramatic Arts/NY.

Cast member Glenn Quentin-

Glenn Quentin, Founder of Higher Vibrations Collective is an award-winning artist based in New York City.

Glenn received a B.F.A from Rutgers University Mason Gross School of the Arts and trained additionally at Shakespeare's Globe Theater.

Some acting credits include "Ex Cycle" (BiUS Entertainment) "Boardwalk Empire" (HBO), "Blue Bloods" (CBS),"You Can't Die Here" (The Millennial Group LLC) and "Lost Boys" (The Notice Blog)

Cast member Allie Levitan-

Allie Levitan is a writer and actress whose work has been published in The New Yorker, McSweeney's, and Nylon Magazine. Most recently, she worked as a Staff Writer and voiced Elizabeth Warren on Stephen Colbert's Our Cartoon President (SHOWTIME). Her short, Socializing In Quarantine, was a finalist for IMDB's 2020 Curbside Shorts 2-Minute Film Challenge and her play Security, was a semifinalist for the National Playwrights Conference and SPACE on Ryder Farm. In the past, she's worked for Williamstown Theatre Festival, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Story Pirates, Second Stage Theater, and Ojai Playwrights Conference. In her spare time, she enjoys improvisation, sketch comedy and slowly falling apart.

Cast member Zhanah Wyche-

Born and raised in central Texas, Zhanah studied Musical Theatre at Point Park University where she received her BFA. She is a company member with Brooklyn based theatre Brave New World Repertory. She was recently seen in the Nuyorican Poets Cafe Online Festival in the original play American Slavery 101 (A Comedy). Zhanah would like to thank Carmel, KM, The Tank, and Steve Jobs, without whom this play wouldn't happen.

Cast member Logan Shmucker-

Logan is a NYC actor who has graduated from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 2019. He later proceeded doing a few projects, and currently working on the musical "Babes in Arms" at the Forestburgh Playhouse.

Cast member Xander Jackson -

Xander Jackson is a born & raised NY native. Hailing from Long Island, he worked his way into Manhattan, studied at Barrow Group for several years lending his talent to various Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway, showcases & productions. He has also participated in several Films including Just Like You, Double Cultura, and Quarantine Actually (the latter of which is currently in post production). When Xander is not on stage or in front of the camera, he can be found training Capoeira, snowboarding around the Appalachian Mountains, or fine tuning an original craft cocktail.

Musician Sam Setton-

Sam was born and raised in NYC. He's a singer/songwriter/ producer who creates his own indie pop music. He released the album entitled "My Dream Girl Is My Ex Now" in 2019, and some of his top hits include "Santiago" and "My Heart Could Be Yours".