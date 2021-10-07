The McKittrick Hotel's SPEAKEASY MAGICK Adds Additional Night of Performances

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, has announced its most enchanted experience, Speakeasy Magick, is adding an additional night by popular demand. Performances will now be offered three nights a week, on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays starting October 16. Full tables and individual tickets are on sale through November 2021.

Produced by Emursive, Speakeasy Magick features a combination of parlor magic with up-close-and-personal prestidigitation by the city's top magical talents. Host Todd Robbins (Monday Night Magic, Play Dead) is a veteran entertainer who brings decades of experience performing on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and around the world to The McKittrick each week.

Featured performers include Alex Boyce (How to Transcend a Happy Marriage), Jason Suran (The Other Side), Mark Calabrese (Penn & Teller: Fool Us), Matthew Holtzclaw (Penn & Teller: Fool Us), Prakash Puru (celebrity favorite), Rachel Wax (A Taste of Magic), and more.

Sleight-of-hand also extends to the bar, where the house signature Sleep No More and classic cocktails with a McKittrick twist are shaken up to order. A live jazz pianist completes the scene for an evening of dazzling surprises.

Performances are offered Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8PM. Tickets are priced at $150 per person, or $1,500 for a premium Champagne Table seating up to ten guests, with two bottles of the hotel's finest Champagne.

The McKittrick Hotel is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities both for audiences and for the members of our show. Guests of Speakeasy Magick and the hotel are required to show proof of vaccination upon arriving.

Attendees are welcome to dine at the hotel's rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, before or after the performance. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

As New York continues to reopen, The McKittrick Hotel looks forward to welcoming guests back to its award-winning Sleep No More experience in February 2022. Tickets are also on sale for The Witches' Ball Halloween parties and The Woman in Black - a ghost story in a pub.

The McKittrick Hotel is located at 530 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001. Tickets are available online at www.mckittrickhotel.com or by calling the Box Office at 212-904-1880.