The Creative Co-Lab HTX|NYC Presents THE ROSE OF SHARON Virtual Reading & Live Benefit

While many theatres have gone dark companies like The Creative Co-Lab HTX|NYC is continuing to create work and find innovative ways to bring the theatre to the people. COVID-19 has hit the theatre community hard and many actors, crew and staff have fallen on hard times. Creative Director/ Playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson wanted to do something that would fuel his creative juices as well as reach out to other actors across the world.

"I was in pre-production for my choreopoem FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown when freedom ain't enuff, and we received word from our mayor in Houston that the theatres in Houston were shutting down. We had to postpone production on our show. This hurt my soul but I'm still trying to remain hopeful and create work and opportunities for actors to create. I was inspired by Rosie O'Donnell's live stream benefit and I wanted to be proactive and support my community as well. " Wilson said.

The Creative Co-Lab HTX|NYC will present a series of script/ writing workshops and virtual reading starting on May 2nd 8pm CST. The first script presented will be Wilson's new play THE ROSE OF SHARON. Sharon Watson is a vibrant music teacher working on her Master's in vocal performance at the University of Houston. She is delighted to be back home, and she visits the local church and falls in love with the music ministry. Sharon meets Jonathan Maxey and decides to join the choir. These two kindred-spirits are inseparable, and their relationship unfolds. Jonathan and Sharon get married, and their lives take a turn for the worse. The church gossip, infidelity, and secrets test their vows. Sharon finds herself questioning God and the sanctity of marriage. In this play the story focuses on the DL (Down Low) phenomenon of the 1990's and the church's society's response to homophobia and HIV/AIDS.

This wonderful cast comes from New York City, Houston, Toronto, Florida and Chicago. The cast includes: LaKeisha Randle, Derrick Gibbs, Cole Burden, Jeremiah Gray, Linda Baker, LaTreva Washington, YaYa Smith, Jacqueline Rudison, Ronson Hawkins, Turell Robins, Charles Harris, Eddie Dats, Jackson Cline, Nariyah Spellman and Shelby Slager.

This talented cast has come together with hopes of trying to raise funds for actors and theatre workers who have financial disparity due to COVID-19. You don't want to miss this one of a kind theatrical event! Tickets for this online event are $10 and donations will be accepted during the live virtual reading on May 2nd. All proceeds will go to actors and theatre workers affected by COVID-19.

For more information on this please visit www.fb.me/theroseofsharonplay





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You