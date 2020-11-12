The Chocolate Factory Theater Presents Andrea Kleine's THE END IS NOT WHAT I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE

Featuring an original score by Bobby Previte and lighting design by Madeline Best, The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be will be officially released as a film in 2021

The Chocolate Factory Theater has announced the world premiere of The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be, a new piece by choreographer, performance artist, and novelist Andrea Kleine.

Forced to jettison her original project due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Andrea Kleine moves into The Chocolate Factory Theater and lives in the performance space for two weeks, kicking out the staff and creating a performance that no live audience will ever see. Insulated in the theater, Kleine searches for the piece in the real-time performance of her newly relocated everyday life. Her daily rehearsals and routines become a staged documentary film, revealing the quiet anxiety of living in quarantine and the dormant violence of isolation.

Featuring an original score by Bobby Previte and lighting design by Madeline Best, The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be will be officially released as a film in 2021 (specific dates TBD) following a two week quarantine residency in November/December 2020.

Andrea Kleine has been described as an "enigmatic and eccentric" (The New York Times), "brainy, allusive Downtown artist" (The Village Voice), whose work is "wry, poignant" (The New York Times), "something like genius" (ArtVoice), and "fiercely engages with the complexities of the cruelty we impose on each other as individuals and as a society" (Bomb).

Her recent evening-length performance works have been commissioned by The Chocolate Factory Theater and New York Live Arts. She is a five-time MacDowell fellow, a New York Foundation for the Arts fellow, and has received numerous commissions, grants, and awards for her work.

Kleine's essays and critical writing have been published in The Paris Review, Bomb, Critical Correspondence, Literary Hub, The Los Angeles Review of Books, Electric Literature, and PAJ: A Journal of Performance and Art. She is the author of the novels, CALF, described by Publishers' Weekly as "unsettling, scary, and often brilliant" and named one of their Best Fiction Books of 2015; and EDEN, named one of "Summer's Smartest and Most Innovative Thrillers" by Vanity Fair and a finalist for a Publishing Triangle Award for LGBTQ fiction.

