The Apollo to Premiere New Music Series UPclose With Adam Blackstone

​The Apollo will debut its new music series, UPclose at The Apollo. This series offers an intimate and immersive musical experience, kicking off with Adam Blackstone's Legacy Experience, a pop-up jam session hosted by the Emmy award-winning musical director, musician, singer, and songwriter on Thursday, June 20, at 8PM. This special event promises an electrifying experience for music lovers.



Whether you're a die-hard music aficionado or simply looking for a night of unforgettable entertainment, UPclose at The Apollo promises to deliver an up-close and personal encounter with the icons of today and the legends of tomorrow. Featuring a rotating lineup of today's hottest singers, songwriters, and musicians, UPclose at The Apollo invites you to dive deep into the soul of music in an unforgettable night of raw talent and intimate storytelling. UPclose at The Apollo is your VIP pass to the ultimate musical experience.

TICKETS: General tickets start at $75. For more information visit, www.apollotheater.org/up-close-adam-blackstone

About The Apollo

The legendary Apollo—the soul of American culture—plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding, The Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. In 2024, The Apollo opened The Apollo Stages at the Victoria Theater, marking the first ever expansion and renovation of The Apollo in its nearly 90-year history. The Apollo also has plans to renovate its Historic Theater. For more information about The Apollo, visit www.ApolloTheater.org.

