TOSOS Theater Company To Host Free Halloween-Themed QUEER SPOOKY SHORTS Readings

In celebration of the Halloween season and the company's 50th anniversary, New York City's oldest and longest producing LGBTQIA+ theater company TOSOS (Artistic Director Mark Finley) have announced the five short plays to be presented at Queer Spooky Shorts 2024. Part of the company's Doric Wilson Playwrights Project, five playwrights and their original plays will be featured as part of the free reading series celebrating new and classic works by queer voices for over a decade.

Queer Spooky Shorts 2024 will be held on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street in NYC's Tribeca neighborhood.

Playwrights and their original work to be featured include: Phase by Scott Mullen, Bowie by Barry Boehm, Southies by Jeffrey James Keyes, Practice by Caitland Winsett, and Land of 1000 Smiles by Joe Moe. The evening will be directed by Andrew Coopman, Cat Gillespie, and Rula A. Muñoz.

To RSVP for Queer Spooky Shorts 2024, visit: https://tososnyc.squarespace.com/free-reading-series

These playwrights and their original short plays join other inspired full-length works by notable playwrights presented earlier this season, including Lanford Wilson, Danielle Frimer, John Patterson, and Tom Rowan.

Newly renamed in honor of an original founder of TOSOS, The Doric Wilson Playwrights Project (formerly The Chesley/Chambers Reading Series) is a celebration of impassioned LGBTQIA+ voices contributing to our collective theatrical heritage, and an ongoing forum for playwrights to have their work presented and voices heard. During TOSOS's 50th anniversary season, the company has presented new and classic works by Lanford Wilson (Lemon Sky), Danielle Frimer (P. Pan El Al), John Patterson (MASK4MASK), and Tom Rowan (Burning Leaves). Click here for more information.

TOSOS annual GAYLA was held on Monday, September 30, 2024, at Red Eye NY, where it was honored with proclamations from high-profile community leaders, including New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, and New York State Assemblymembers Tony Simone and Landon Dais, with remarks by Governor Kathy Hochul's Deputy Director of LGBTQ+ Affairs Chanel Lopez. The company launched its ground-breaking 50th Anniversary Season with sold out performances of the world premiere of Chris Weikel's Pride House, directed by Igor Goldin (Yank!, With Glee), followed by multiple fundraising events which were open to the public and activated to celebrate the community, include TOSOS's annual Cocktail and Pride parties.

TOSOS (The Other Side of Silence) is New York City's oldest and longest producing professional LGBTQIA+ theater company. In 1974, Off-Off-Broadway veteran Doric Wilson, cabaret star Billy Blackwell and director Peter dell Valle, started the first professional gay theatre company in NYC. It was called The Other Side of Silence—TOSOS for short. In 2002, directors Mark Finley and Barry Childs and playwright Wilson resurrected TOSOS. The company has produced over 30 mainstage shows and so many readings of new plays and works in progress we have trouble counting them all.

