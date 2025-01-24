THEATRE: The Improvised Play to Return To UCBNY Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NYC's only (improvised) play will return to the Upright Citizens Brigade! Ever since July 2024, THEATRE has been playing to PACKED audiences monthly, begging the question...what if a group of dedicated actors improvised an entire 60-minute, two-act play...based on the suggestion of a title of the play? At THEATRE: The Improvised Play, you get just that.

The children of Meisner, Adler, Strasberg, Atlantic, and any expensive acting-conservatory come together for one-night to give the performance of a lifetime. Together, they will improvise a full-length play that will surely showcase their ability to be dramatic. The cast includes Sydney Duncan (MTV's Wild N'Out), Ray Cordova (Netflix's Astronomy Club), Winnie Stack (Second City's Improv After Dark), and many more! Previous guest of the show include SNL's Chloe Troast, Jimmy Fowlie, and Ceara O'Sullivan!

The show will play on Tuesday, January 28th at 10pm EST at the brand-new UCBNY Theater. Tickets cost $10-a-person online and will go up to $15 at-the-door.

