News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THEATRE: The Improvised Play to Return To UCBNY Next Week

The show will play on Tuesday, January 28th at 10pm EST at the brand-new UCBNY Theater.

By: Jan. 24, 2025
THEATRE: The Improvised Play to Return To UCBNY Next Week Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

NYC's only (improvised) play will return to the Upright Citizens Brigade! Ever since July 2024, THEATRE has been playing to PACKED audiences monthly, begging the question...what if a group of dedicated actors improvised an entire 60-minute, two-act play...based on the suggestion of a title of the play? At THEATRE: The Improvised Play, you get just that.

LATEST NEWS

THE VISIT OF MOTHER MOSES to be Presented at Hudson Guild Theater
AFTER ENDGAME Will Make New York Premiere at SoHo Playhouse
FRIGID New York Unveils Lineup For 2025 New York City Fringe Festival
Special Guests Set to Join HOMOS! Musical Performances At The Stonewall Inn

The children of Meisner, Adler, Strasberg, Atlantic, and any expensive acting-conservatory come together for one-night to give the performance of a lifetime. Together, they will improvise a full-length play that will surely showcase their ability to be dramatic. The cast includes Sydney Duncan (MTV's Wild N'Out), Ray Cordova (Netflix's Astronomy Club), Winnie Stack (Second City's Improv After Dark), and many more! Previous guest of the show include SNL's Chloe Troast, Jimmy Fowlie, and Ceara O'Sullivan!

The show will play on Tuesday, January 28th at 10pm EST at the brand-new UCBNY Theater. Tickets cost $10-a-person online and will go up to $15 at-the-door. 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos