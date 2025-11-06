THE WAYFARING STRANGERS Improvised Bluegrass Musical to Return to The PIT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wayfaring Strangers wukk return to The PIT to create another improvised bluegrass musical with little more than a washboard, a banjo, and an audience suggestion...

Join in for an improvised bluegrassmusical featuring brand spankin' new lyrics to old-timey standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle,, washboard, egg shakers and, uh, kazoo ...

THE WAYFARING STRANGERS ARE: David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty (Wayfaring Strangers debut), Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Peter McGibney, and Piatt Pund, with: Special guest Slop.

The performance will take place on Sunday November 16, 7:00pm (running time 1 hour) at THE PIT NYC.