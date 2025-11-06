 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

THE WAYFARING STRANGERS Improvised Bluegrass Musical to Return to The PIT

The cast features David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty and more.

By: Nov. 06, 2025
THE WAYFARING STRANGERS Improvised Bluegrass Musical to Return to The PIT Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Wayfaring Strangers wukk return to The PIT to create another improvised bluegrass musical with little more than a washboard, a banjo, and an audience suggestion...

Join in for an improvised bluegrassmusical featuring brand spankin' new lyrics to old-timey standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle,, washboard, egg shakers and, uh, kazoo ...

THE WAYFARING STRANGERS ARE: David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty (Wayfaring Strangers debut), Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Peter McGibney, and Piatt Pund, with: Special guest Slop.

The performance will take place on Sunday November 16, 7:00pm (running time 1 hour) at THE PIT NYC.

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos