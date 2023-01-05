THE INDIGO ROOMÂ To Play La MaMa ETC As Part Of The Under The Radar Festival, January 6 â€“ 22

La MaMa in association with The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival presents THE INDIGO ROOM, an immersive ritualistic theater and installation work by Timothy White Eagle and The Violet Triangle.

The artists explore the universal myth of a hero being swallowed alive and then returned by taking a deep collective journey through grief and connection toward new mythologies.

Juxtaposing the profane with the sacred, this experiential work transforms the building, moving from a vibrant chaotic carnival, across guarded thresholds, through the belly of the whale, and into hallowed theatrical space. Elemental and meditative, with a touch of divine magic, audiences are invited into new considerations and possibilities as we emerge from isolation. THE INDIGO ROOM has sound design by Crystal Cortez and lighting design by Nic Vincent.

Timothy White Eagle is a mixed race visual and performance artist trained in traditional ritual and embodiment practice. Mediums include photography, performance and installed space. Recipient of WAA/Advancing Indigenous Performance award in 2019, Seattle City Artist award in 2020 and 2022 Timothy toured as an artistic director with Taylor Mac on his Pulitzer Prize finalist "A 24 Decade History...".

The Violet Triangle is: Paul Budraitis: a director, performer, teacher, and generative artist, based in Berlin; HATLO: a Seattle-based generative collaborator who supports the development of new performance experiments; John Kendall Wilson: a professor emeritus of the history and theory of theater and performance.

THE INDIGO ROOM plays The Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa, January 6 - 22, 2023. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students and seniors inclusive of all fees. For info and tickets visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217506Â®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lamama.org%2Fshows%2Fthe-indigo-room-2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

La MaMa is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's 61st "Remake A World" Season believes in the power of art to bring sustainable change over time and transform our cultural narrative. At La MaMa, new work is created from a multiplicity of perspectives, experiences, and disciplines, influencing how we think about and experience art. The flexibility of our spaces, specifically the newly reimagined building at 74 East 4th Street (La MaMa's original permanent home), gives our local and remote communities access to expanded daytime programming. The digital tools embedded in the space allow artists to collaborate remotely, and audiences worldwide to participate in La MaMa's programming.

A recipient of the 2018 Regional Theater Tony Award, more than 30 Obie Awards and dozens of Drama Desk, Bessie, and Villager Awards, La MaMa has been a creative home for thousands of artists, and resident companies, many of whom have made lasting contributions to the arts, including Blue Man Group, Bette Midler, Ed Bullins, Ping Chong, Jackie Curtis, AndrÃ© De Shields, Adrienne Kennedy, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, Playhouse of the Ridiculous, Tom Eyen, Pan Asian Rep, Spiderwoman Theater, Tadeusz Kantor, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Mabou Mines, Meredith Monk, Peter Brook, David and Amy Sedaris, Julie Taymor, Kazuo Ohno, Tom O'Horgan, and Andy Warhol. La MaMa's vision of nurturing new artists and new work from all nations, cultures, races and identities remains as strong today as it was when Ellen Stewart first opened the doors in 1961.

The Public Theater continues the work of its visionary founder Joe Papp as a civic institution engaging, both on-stage and off, with some of the most important ideas and social issues of today. Conceived over 60 years ago as one of the nation's first nonprofit theaters, The Public has long operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham, The Public's wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work at its landmark home at Astor Place, Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park, the Mobile Unit touring throughout New York City's five boroughs, Public Forum, Under the Radar, Public Lab, Public Works, Public Shakespeare Initiative, and Joe's Pub. Since premiering HAIR in 1967, The Public continues to create the canon of American Theater and is currently represented on Broadway by the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Their programs and productions can also be seen regionally across the country and around the world. The Public has received 60 Tony Awards, 184 Obie Awards, 56 Drama Desk Awards, 59 Lortel Awards, 34 Outer Critic Circle Awards, 13 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, 58 AUDELCO Awards, 6 Antonyo Awards, and 6 Pulitzer Prizes. publictheater.org

The Public Theater's UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL has grown into a landmark of the New York City theater season and is a vital part of The Public's mission, providing a high-visibility platform to support artists from diverse backgrounds who are redefining the act of making theater. Widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, UTR has presented works by such respected artists as Guillermo CalderÃ³n, Tania El Khoury, Lola Arias, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Belarus Free Theatre, Ahamefule J. Oluo, Nature Theater of Oklahoma, 600 HIGHWAYMEN, and Elevator Repair Service. These artists provide a snapshot of contemporary theater: richly distinct in terms of perspectives, aesthetics, and social practice, and pointing to the future of the art form.

