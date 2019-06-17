THE GOLDEN GIRLS MUSICAL PARODY: PRIDE EDITION Begins Performances June 19

Performances of The Golden Girls Musical Parody: PRIDE Edition begin Wednesday, June 19 at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue) for a three-week engagement through July 6. Hailed "hilariously outsized" by The New York Times, the musical comedy - updated with new story elements for PRIDE and featuring an original pop score - is written and directed by Nick Brennan with music, lyrics and movement also by Mr. Brennan. The cast features Lavinia Draper as Sophia, Robert Hooghkirk as Dorothy, Josh Warr as Blanche, Nick Brennan as Rose with Christian Galvis as Ricky Martin. Produced by Neurogate Entertainment, LLC and Van Horn Group, The Golden Girls Musical Parody: PRIDE Edition is an official partner of WorldPride 2019, NYC Pride and Stonewall 50, and sponsored in part by The Field.

The creative team includes set design by Tonae Mitsuhashi with additional set pieces by Michael Harbeck, costume design by Ryan J. Moller, additional costume pieces by Eric Strauss and Prince Powderpouffe, make-up design by Clay Smith, lighting design by David Palmer, sound design by Doug Repetti, projection design by Jane Parisi and David Palmer, animated opening credits design by Ryan Duff, and orchestrated musical tracks by Adam Gubman and Andy Peterson. Production stage manager is Ricky Dunlop.

The Golden Girls (Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, Sophia) are getting ready for the annual Shady Pines Retirement Home Gay Pride Talent Show when Latin Superstar, Ricky Martin, moves in next door. His wild, all night, salsa sessions distract the ladies from getting their much-needed rehearsal time. What ensues is a hilarious feud that can only end with one act crowned as the most talented "queen(s)" of Shady Pines.

TheaterMania declared, "this highly irreverent yet loving send-up of TV's The Golden Girls proves to be simultaneously evocative of the greatest moments from the original sitcom and a show with a voice all its own." EDGE New York called the musical "letter perfect...brilliant."

Tickets are available online through Ovation Tix, or in-person at the HERE box office, which opens at 5 PM on performance nights, or two hours prior to curtain for matinees. HERE is located at 145 Sixth Avenue, SoHo NYC 10013. (Enter on Dominick Street, one block south of Spring Street.)

Tickets range in price from $39-$59. For a limited time only, ticket buyers can use the promotional code "GoldenGirlsPride" (online or in-person) for $9 off each ticket.

A limited number of student rush tickets will be available at each performance (one hour prior to curtain, in-person at the HERE box office only) for $25, with valid high school or university ID.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday-Saturday evenings at 8:30 PM; Saturday and Sunday late afternoon at 4 PM.

Note: added performance on Sunday, June 23, 12:30 PM matinee.

(Running time is 90 minutes, no intermission.)

PRIDE MONTH - GOLDEN GIRLS SPECIAL EVENTS

POST-SHOW TALK BACKS with LONGTIME ASSISTANTS to

Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty

Michael LaRue (for Rue McClanahan, Blanche Devereaux) and Rich Weaver (for Estelle Getty, Sophia Petrillo) will each be showcasing some of the late actresses' personal memorabilia from their iconic TV roles and respective careers, and sharing never-before-heard stories from NBC's famed television series, "The Golden Girls" as follows:

-Saturday, June 29 (4 PM & 8:30 PM) & Sunday, June 30 (4 PM), with Michael LaRue

-Friday, July 5 (8:30 PM) & Saturday, July 6 (4 PM & 8:30 PM), with Rich Weaver

TRIVIA CHALLENGE

At each performance, the Ultimate Golden Girls Trivia Challenge will take place 15 minutes before curtain with a special guest host (appearances subject to change). Confirmed to date:

-Wednesday, June 19 (8:30 PM), drag queen Delighted Tobehere (as seen on "America's Got Talent")

-Sunday afternoon, June 23 (12:30 PM & 4 PM shows), drag queens Shady Pines and Angel Elecktra

-Tuesday evening, June 25 (8:30 PM), drag queen Victoria Falls

-Wednesday, July 3 (8:30 PM), NewNowNext columnist Michael Musto

-Saturday evening, July 6 (8:30 PM), Temple Grande from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus

FILM SCREENING

-Wednesday evening, June 26 (8:30 PM)

Post-show screening of documentary film trailer Grove Stories: Fire Island's best kept secrets (Breaking Glass Pictures) and talk back with director Michael Fisher.





