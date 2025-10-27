THE GENE FRANKEL THEATRE WINTER FESTIVAL is Coming To NoHo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gene Frankel Theatre will present the return of its celebrated new play festival with The Gene Frankel Theatre Winter Festival. The festival will feature nightly performances, with multiple shows on weekends, at the historic Gene Frankel Theatre which has been featuring groundbreaking new work for over seven decades.

This winter edition will showcase more than twenty new short plays, each making its New York premiere, curated by festival creators Thomas R. Gordon and Francesca Ravera. The full lineup of participating playwrights and productions will be announced in mid-November.

The festival's debut this past August received an enthusiastic response from the theatre community, attracting over 150 script submissions, with 24 plays selected for production. More than 100 artists-including writers, directors, and performers-participated in the inaugural event, making it a vital platform for the development of new work. The upcoming winter edition will culminate in a Gala and Awards Night on December 22 where Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Script, and Best Play will be awarded in both the short play and one-act categories, and invited guest artists will showcase their work.