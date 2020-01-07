TDF Has Relaunched its 'TDF Go Off-Off and Beyond' Program

TDF, the not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone, is renewing its commitment to Off-Off Broadway theatre as well as dance and music productions in smaller venues with the relaunch of its GO OFF-OFF AND BEYOND Program.

The program, which is open to everyone, provides instant access to the exciting world of Off-Off Broadway theatre and small venue dance and music productions starting at only $11 per ticket! Known for bold and groundbreaking performances, many of New York's most innovative artists stage their newest works in intimate venues and settings. TDF's GO OFF-OFF AND BEYOND program offers theatregoers the chance to discover (or re-discover) the vibrant and buzzing world of Off-Off Broadway theatre, plus smaller venue dance and music performances.

"People love this program because they can be more adventurous in their choice of performances to attend because the cost is very affordable," said Victoria Bailey, TDF's executive director. "A vital part of TDF's mission is to help productions in smaller venues build their audiences so they can continue to present new works."

There is a one-time only $5 membership fee to join GO OFF-OFF AND BEYOND and gain unlimited access the hundreds of shows on any given day.

To sign up for the program, go to: www.tdf.org/GOOFFOFF

TDF is a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. Founded in 1968, TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging and cultivating a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance. TDF fulfills its mission with a variety of programs that expand access, cultivate communities and support the makers of the performing arts. Best known for its theatregoing programs (including the TKTS by TDF Discount Booths and TDF Membership Programs), TDF's accessibility (including open captioned, audio described and autism-friendly performances), school (serving over 12,000 New York City students annually), community engagement and information programs - as well as the TDF Costume Collection Rental and Research Programs - have introduced millions of people to the theatre and helped make the unique experience of theatre available to everyone. TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational. To learn more about TDF, go to: www.tdf.org.





