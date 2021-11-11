Supermajority Education Fund Announces Sponsorship Of The Anthropologists Subversive Comedy NO PANTS IN TUCSON

The Anthropologists' "No Pants in Tucson" has announced their partnership with sponsor Supermajority Education Fund which focuses on research about the role and standing of women, educating the public about issues of importance to women, and supporting policies that advance women. In "No Pants in Tucson," the creative and producing team of women, non-binary, and transgender artists draw upon blatantly bigoted state laws from the 19th and 20th centuries that made it illegal for women to wear pants in public. By excavating historical newspaper articles, legal text, and photographic archives, they unmask the real lives impacted by these archaic laws. The world-premiere of "No Pants in Tucson" runs through November 14, 2021, at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres, 502 W 53rd St., New York 10019.

"From our very first conversation about No Pants In Tucson, it was clear that the battles being fought by the characters in our play are the pillars of what Supermajority stands for," says The Anthropologists' Founding Artistic Director and show writer/director Melissa Moschitto. "From voting rights to equal wages to the right to choose what happens to our bodies - this play, in a way, is a manifestation of Supermajority Education Fund's Majority Rules. Since our founding in 2008, we've been insistent on bringing the voices of women and other marginalized voices to the stage. This sponsorship is crucial to fulfilling that mission."

Christina Lewis (Director of Digital Content and Audience Development at Supermajority) says, "Supermajority Education Fund is excited and honored to sponsor "No Pants in Tucson." This play not only highlights a very important story about gender inequality, but it also shows us how we can move forward to ensure this type of injustice does not happen again today. We hope this story of defiance and activism inspires its audience to continue working towards gender equity, together."

Supermajority Education Fund are making the case and building the demand for the Majority Rules, a set of values that if true, women would have equality in this country. They are shifting the way people think about women's political power, imagining a different future and using that vision to ignite women's civic participation. More information on Supermajority can be found at www.supermajority.com/educationfund

For the past 13 years The Anthropologists have been centering women's experiences and elevating historically marginalized voices. From the immigrant housewives of the Lower East Side in 1917 to Egyptian garment-workers planting the seeds for the Arab Spring, their research-based plays put strong female narratives at the forefront. "No Pants in Tucson" continues The Anthropologists' mission by courageously blending time and form to untangle the generational impact of gender oppressive laws.

The Anthropologists will be observing full COVID safety protocol for the No Pants In Tucson production. Patrons will be masked in the theater and asked to show proof of vaccination at check in.



TICKETS: https://bit.ly/AnthroNoPants

