Submissions Open For Players Theatre Short Play Festival - BOO 2024 

Submissions are due by July 25 at 11:59pm.

By: Jul. 18, 2024
It's that time of year again when ghouls and goblins wait around every corner and spooks come to life in Greenwich Village!

Be Bold! Productions is now taking submissions for its 14th annual Short Play Festival BOO, which runs this October at The Players Theatre.

Fifteen short plays (each under 15 minutes) will be selected to appear onstage upstairs at the historic Players Theatre in the heart of Greenwich Village, with five plays performing four times each weekend. These short plays are good for a scare and get audiences in the mood for the most spooktacular season of all!

Each week, audience votes are tallied, and the winning playwright receives a $100 prize.

To apply or to learn more about the festival, simply head to ShortPlayNYC.com. Submissions are due by July 25 at 11:59pm. Last year's participants can be viewed here: https://shortplaynyc.com/boo/




