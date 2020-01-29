Stephan Stubbins To Step Down From Co-Executive Director Position At Transcendence Theatre Company In February

Stephan Stubbins, co-Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Transcendence Theatre Company, has announced he will step down from his role in February. Transcendence is best known for its "Broadway Under the Stars" performances in Jack London State Historic Park, as well as its education, outreach, and service projects throughout Sonoma County and the North Bay.

Stubbins married Broadway actress Libby Servais, one of Transcendence's performers, in August of last year. Stubbins and Servais will be establishing their primary residence in New York City this spring, yet plan to be back in Sonoma throughout the coming years.

Stubbins will remain on the Transcendence Board of Directors and will continue to contribute to the company's success from his new residence in New York City. Brad Surosky, co-Executive Director, will be stepping into the full role of Executive Director, and Heather Montgomery will be stepping into the role of Director of Sales & Marketing.

Stubbins left the Broadway production of Mary Poppins in 2009 to help found Transcendence Theatre Company with Amy Miller and Brad Surosky. In 2011, Stubbins moved full-time to Sonoma to co-produce Transcendence's first performance at Jack London State Historic Park, and over the course of a decade has co-lead the company to reaching over 200,000 patrons, contributing over $515,000 to the park, and growing the budget from $83 to over $4 million.

Stubbins is a charter member of the Sonoma Sunrise Rotary Club, served as a Super Ambassador of the Arts for Sonoma County Tourism's CTA program, and was named one of North Bay Business Journal's "40 Under 40" for his leadership at Transcendence.

"Sonoma is my favorite place on earth. I am forever grateful and forever humbled by the generosity and kindness of this community. We arrived in Sonoma in 2011 with such giant dreams, and to see them come true has been one of the greatest joys of my life," says Stubbins.

"I hold close to my heart all of the phenomenal people that have contributed to making Transcendence the thriving organization it is today. I'm especially proud of the immense impact we've been able to make together in the community through our countless education, outreach, donated tickets, service projects, and kids programs."

"The company is in such wonderful hands under the leadership of Brad Surosky (Executive Director), Amy Miller (Artistic Director), and Andrew Koenigsberg (Managing Director). I look forward to participating on the Board of Directors as we build upon this amazing legacy our community has created together."

For more information about Transcendence Theatre Company visit the website at BestNightEver.org





