Teatro Grattacielo Unveils 30th Anniversary Season Featuring a World Premiere & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teatro Grattacielo has revealed its 30th anniversary season, marking three decades of memorable performances in New York City, international and national collaborations and cultural enrichment revitalizing lesser-known operatic pieces, presenting world premieres and promoting young artists to international stages. The 2024 season sets the tone for the decade ahead, aligning with the company's missions.

2024 Program:

The Young Artists Series: G. Donizetti's L'Elisir D'Amore

Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 1pm and Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 7pm

The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas St., NYC

https://grattacielo.org/season/young-artists-opera-lelisir-damore

This co-production between Teatro Grattacielo, Camerata Bardi International Academy and the Light Opera of NJ showcases a cast exclusively made up of emerging talents. Camerata Bardi International Academy 2024's young artists will own the stage to give life to eccentric characters in this reinterpretation of the Italian comic opera Elisir d'Amore, in which saturated colors will resonate with rose infused patterns to visually empower Donizetti's delightful music. The production's creative team features Conductor Maestro Jason Tramm, Director Stefanos Koroneos, Choreographer Anna Laura Miszerak, Set Designer David Santiago, Lightning Designer Amara McNeil, Projections Designer Chara Spathi . The cast showcases young artists Pedro Barrera, Victoria McGrath, Megan Dobbs, Tiernan Chase, Maia Gonzalez, Yoonji Kim, Henry Hyunsoon Kim, Bryan McClary, Logan Dooley, Natasha Scheuble, Nicole Silva, Valia Karagiorga, Elizabeth Barsalou, Taylor Consiglio. The opera will be sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Flagello's Beyond the Horizon - World Premiere

Sunday, September 15, 2024, at La MAMA Shares

https://grattacielo.org/season/beyond-the-horizon-world-premiere

For the first time in its history, Teatro Grattacielo will present an American neo-romantic masterpiece written by composer Nicolas Flagello, on a libretto by Nicolas Flagello and Walter Simmons: the World Premiere of Beyond The Horizon, based on Nobel laureate Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same title. The opera will be sung in English. Exploring the themes of hope, disillusionment, missed life opportunities and the pursuit of dreams through the story of two brothers in conflict over love and destiny, this production promises an experimental and immersive experience. The cast showcases John Robert Green, Spencer Hamlin, Sara Kennedy, Melina Jaharis, Steven Kirby, Carla Lopez Speziale, Kathleen Echols and the Teatro Grattacielo orchestra conducted by Christian Capocaccia. Director I an Silverman and set designer Taylor Friel.

For more information and ticket purchases, please visit www.grattacielo.org.

Play Broadway Games