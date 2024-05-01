Teatro Grattacielo Unveils 30th Anniversary Season Featuring a World Premiere & More

The 2024 season kicks off with G. Donizetti’s L’Elisir D’Amore, setting the tone for the decade.
Teatro Grattacielo has revealed its 30th anniversary season, marking three decades of memorable performances in New York City, international and national collaborations and cultural enrichment revitalizing lesser-known operatic pieces, presenting world premieres and promoting young artists to international stages. The 2024 season sets the tone for the decade ahead, aligning with the company's missions.
2024 Program:
Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 1pm and Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 7pm
The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas St., NYC
https://grattacielo.org/season/young-artists-opera-lelisir-damore
This co-production between Teatro Grattacielo, Camerata Bardi International Academy and the Light Opera of NJ showcases a cast exclusively made up of emerging talents. Camerata Bardi International Academy 2024's young artists will own the stage to give life to eccentric characters in this reinterpretation of the Italian comic opera Elisir d'Amore, in which saturated colors will resonate with rose infused patterns to visually empower Donizetti's delightful music. The production's creative team features Conductor Maestro Jason Tramm, Director Stefanos Koroneos, Choreographer Anna Laura Miszerak, Set Designer David Santiago, Lightning Designer Amara McNeil, Projections Designer Chara Spathi . The cast showcases young artists Pedro Barrera, Victoria McGrath, Megan Dobbs, Tiernan Chase, Maia Gonzalez, Yoonji Kim, Henry Hyunsoon Kim, Bryan McClary, Logan Dooley, Natasha Scheuble, Nicole Silva, Valia Karagiorga, Elizabeth Barsalou, Taylor Consiglio. The opera will be sung in Italian with English supertitles.
Sunday, September 15, 2024, at La MAMA Shares
https://grattacielo.org/season/beyond-the-horizon-world-premiere
For the first time in its history, Teatro Grattacielo will present an American neo-romantic masterpiece written by composer Nicolas Flagello, on a libretto by Nicolas Flagello and Walter Simmons: the World Premiere of Beyond The Horizon, based on Nobel laureate Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same title. The opera will be sung in English. Exploring the themes of hope, disillusionment, missed life opportunities and the pursuit of dreams through the story of two brothers in conflict over love and destiny, this production promises an experimental and immersive experience. The cast showcases John Robert Green, Spencer Hamlin, Sara Kennedy, Melina Jaharis, Steven Kirby, Carla Lopez Speziale, Kathleen Echols and the Teatro Grattacielo orchestra conducted by Christian Capocaccia. Director I an Silverman and set designer Taylor Friel.
For more information and ticket purchases, please visit www.grattacielo.org.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos