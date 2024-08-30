Staged Reading Of TOMORROW, BY THE SEA To Be Presented at Museum of Chinese in America

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TOMORROW, BY THE SEA INC. and Museum of Chinese in America will present a developmental reading of Tomorrow, by the Sea, a new musical with book and lyrics by Yunhye Park and Alexander Ronneburg and music by Erika Ito and Alexander Ronneburg. The reading will take place on Saturday, September 7 at 3:30PM at Museum of Chinese in America.

Based on an original play by Yunhye Park, Tomorrow, by the Sea tells the poignant story of a small group of people who return to Fukushima after the 2011 nuclear disaster. Set during Obon, a festival honoring the spirits of ancestors, the narrative unfolds with the arrival of a mysterious guest. Semi, a train officer, welcomes this guest and ultimately learns how to say goodbye to his memories.

Tomorrow, by the Sea has garnered significant acclaim, winning the 2024 Pipeline Arts Foundation Award, the 2024 Kennedy Center Musical Theatre Award, the 2024 Chay Yew Seed Grant for Immigrant Artists (Rattlestick Theatre), and the 2024 Paul Stephen Lim Award (2nd place). This reading is supported by funding from the Pipeline Arts Foundation.

This reading will feature performances by Ellis Gage*, Mia Pak*, Aerina Park DeBoer, James Yaegashi*, Josh Hoon Lee, Laney Yoo. This production is directed by Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li, with music direction by Jason Belanger. Kevin Jinghong Zhu* will serve as the production stage manager, and Benjamin Walton will be the assistant stage manager.

Admission to this staged reading is free. General admission tickets are available at https://www.mocanyc.org/event/moca-performs-tomorrow-by-the-sea/. Industry professionals interested in attending are encouraged to email tomorrowbytheseamusical@gmail.com.

*Actors, and the stage manager appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Comments