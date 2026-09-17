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Special: Marcel Lucont's Whine List at Caveat in New York City

Caveat | September 21, 2026

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Special: Marcel Lucont's Whine List at Caveat in New York City

Marcel Lucont's Whine List at Caveat

Dates: September 21, 2026

Venue: Caveat · New York City, NY · 21a Clinton Street 10002

Type: Comedy

The multi-award-deserving deadpan Frenchman serves up a unique Whine List of the audience’s past gripes, moans and misdemeanours, while also dishing out some of his premier erotic poetry. The show has played to packed audiences all around the world. Expect louche musings, dry wit and Gallic superiority.

Winner: Best Comedy Show - Fringe World Awards

Winner: Amused Moose Award - Best Comedy Show - Edinburgh Fringe

As seen on Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, Set List (Sky Atlantic) and Live At The Electric (BBC).

"Fresh, accessible and hilarious" - The Guardian

"Exceptionally dry... superb" - The Times

"Wonderful French wit... superb stuff" - Time Out

"A masterpiece of timing and improvisation" - Ed Fringe Review

"Uniquely funny" The Scotsman

"Comedy at its very best" Fringe Review

This show is being recorded for the Marcel Lucont’s Whine List podcast. Please arrive 30 minutes before the show starts, so you can enter your whines.

Age recommendation:

16+

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