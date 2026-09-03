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Photos: THE EDGE MOTEL to Open at Theater For The New City

Playwright Tom Rowan follows Dismantling Prospero with a tense drama set at a snowbound Colorado motel.

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The Dream Up Festival in association Theater for the New City (Crystal Field, Artistic Director) will present the World Premiere of THE EDGE MOTEL by Tom Rowan. Performances run September 4 - 13. Check out photos below!

On a road trip through Colorado, a closeted frat bro and his ex-girlfriend pick up a charming, mysterious hitchhiker. When a blizzard forces them to stop at THE EDGE MOTEL, a troubling secret about the hitchhiker comes to light and sets the stage for a tense night of political debate, private intimacies, and surprising revelations.

THE EDGE MOTEL is directed by Ron Lasko and stars Beckett Fleet, Hannah Heil & Max Andrae. The production team includes Jake Lemmenes (lighting design), Robert Kent (props), Joyce Hahn (costumes), Graydon Gund (sound) and Jack Underwood (stage manager). It is produced by Marty Goldin @ TBD Capital, LLC and Spin Cycle.

Tom Rowan is the author of Dismantling Prospero, a hit of last year's Dream Up Festival. His other produced plays include GLAAD Media Award nominee Kiss and Cry, David's Play, and The Second Tosca (all published by Next Stage Press), Faye Drummond, and The Blue Djinn. Tom's libretto for Martin Hennessy's opera The Young King was heard in concert at the University of Maryland. His books A Chorus Line FAQ and Rent FAQ were published by Applause Theatre & Cinema Books. Tom has worked as a literary manager, casting director, acting teacher, and bookseller, and has directed over seventy-five plays and musicals. He was a Drama League Directing Fellow, is a member of The Ensemble Studio Theatre, and holds an MFA from the University of Washington. www.TomRowan.net

Since its founding in 1998, Spin Cycle has co-produced shows by artists including Joan Rivers, Anthony Rapp, Gavin Creel, Holly Woodlawn, Laura Bell Bundy, Karen Finley, John Kelly, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Courtney Act and Alec Mapa. Other producing credits include Kiki & Herb's Obie winning Jesus Wept, The Vaudevillians starring Jinkx Monsoon, Fruma-Sarah starring Jackie Hoffman, Celebrity Autobiography, and the World Premiere of The Donkey Show. Theater PR clients include: FringeNYC, The Flea Theater (including premieres by A.R Gurney, Elizabeth Swados, Will Eno, Adam Rapp, and Thomas Bradshaw) and P.S. 122 (including premieres by Spalding Gray, John Leguizamo and Eric Bogosian), the immersive hit Then She Fell, and theater companies including The Civilians, Bedlam, Ars Nova, New Georges, wild project, the cell, Bated Breath, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, and Theater Breaking Through Barriers.

Photo Credit: Max Ruby

Photos: THE EDGE MOTEL to Open at Theater For The New City Image


Hannah Heil, Max Andrae, and Beckett Fleet

Photos: THE EDGE MOTEL to Open at Theater For The New City Image


Max Andrae and Beckett Fleet

Photos: THE EDGE MOTEL to Open at Theater For The New City Image


Hannah Heil and Beckett Fleet

Photos: THE EDGE MOTEL to Open at Theater For The New City Image


Hannah Heil and Beckett Fleet

Photos: THE EDGE MOTEL to Open at Theater For The New City Image


Max Andrae and Beckett Fleet

Photos: THE EDGE MOTEL to Open at Theater For The New City Image


Hannah Heil and Beckett Fleet


Photo Credit: Max Ruby.
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