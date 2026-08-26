Video: Lawrence Brownlee Leads SongStudio Master Class on Schubert at Carnegie Hall

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Carnegie Hall has posted footage of a master class led by tenor Lawrence Brownlee, who coaches baritone June Young "Will" Kim and pianist Wan-Yen Li through Franz Schubert's lied "Nachtviolen" as part of the hall's SongStudio 2026 program. The video, filmed in Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing on January 16, 2026, captures Brownlee working directly with the young performers on interpretation and delivery of the German art song.

Brownlee, described by NPR as "one of the most in-demand opera singers in the world today" with a voice that is "an instrument of great beauty and expression," brings his experience on the world's opera stages to bear on the Schubert repertoire in the session. The class centers on close coaching of a single song, with Brownlee guiding Kim's vocal choices and Li's piano accompaniment in real time.

SongStudio is Carnegie Hall's program designed to renew and refresh the presentation of the vocal recital, bringing established musicians together with emerging vocalists and collaborative pianists to explore both classic and contemporary song repertoire. SongStudio 2026 operates under the creative guidance of Artistic Director Anthony Roth Costanzo, with the program aimed at inviting new audiences into the art form through mentorship and hands-on coaching.

The master class format allows viewers to watch the granular work that goes into shaping a single art song, from Kim's vocal phrasing to Li's touch at the keyboard, offering a rare public look at the kind of coaching typically reserved for conservatory settings.

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