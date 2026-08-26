 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Lawrence Brownlee Leads SongStudio Master Class on Schubert at Carnegie Hall

The session pairs a leading opera tenor with emerging singers as part of Carnegie Hall's vocal recital initiative.

By:



Carnegie Hall has posted footage of a master class led by tenor Lawrence Brownlee, who coaches baritone June Young "Will" Kim and pianist Wan-Yen Li through Franz Schubert's lied "Nachtviolen" as part of the hall's SongStudio 2026 program. The video, filmed in Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing on January 16, 2026, captures Brownlee working directly with the young performers on interpretation and delivery of the German art song.

Brownlee, described by NPR as "one of the most in-demand opera singers in the world today" with a voice that is "an instrument of great beauty and expression," brings his experience on the world's opera stages to bear on the Schubert repertoire in the session. The class centers on close coaching of a single song, with Brownlee guiding Kim's vocal choices and Li's piano accompaniment in real time.

SongStudio is Carnegie Hall's program designed to renew and refresh the presentation of the vocal recital, bringing established musicians together with emerging vocalists and collaborative pianists to explore both classic and contemporary song repertoire. SongStudio 2026 operates under the creative guidance of Artistic Director Anthony Roth Costanzo, with the program aimed at inviting new audiences into the art form through mentorship and hands-on coaching.

The master class format allows viewers to watch the granular work that goes into shaping a single art song, from Kim's vocal phrasing to Li's touch at the keyboard, offering a rare public look at the kind of coaching typically reserved for conservatory settings.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Carnegie Hall
Upcoming Shows
Bridgetower Project
Bridgetower Project
10/3 - 10/3/2026
Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
Murder on the Orient Express in Off-Off-Broadway Murder on the Orient Express
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (8/28-9/13)
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Broadway Takes On The 80s in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Takes On The 80s
The Cutting Room (9/14-9/14) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Broadway Veteran Christopher Zelno Celebrates 40 Years in New York with The Origin of Love in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Veteran Christopher Zelno Celebrates 40 Years in New York with The Origin of Love
The Green Room 42 (9/13-9/16) VIDEOS
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time! in Off-Off-Broadway Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
Falling Into Now in Off-Off-Broadway Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
Psychopathia Paschalis: An Easter Comedy in Off-Off-Broadway Psychopathia Paschalis: An Easter Comedy
Factory Series at Chain Theatre (9/09-9/13)
Rock Never Dies in Off-Off-Broadway Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy in Off-Off-Broadway Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
Theater for the New City (8/29-8/29) PHOTOS
Worth the Wait - Steph Koffroth in Off-Off-Broadway Worth the Wait - Steph Koffroth
The Laurie Beechman Theater (8/26-8/26)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets