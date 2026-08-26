Video: Lawrence Brownlee Leads SongStudio Master Class on Schubert at Carnegie Hall
The session pairs a leading opera tenor with emerging singers as part of Carnegie Hall's vocal recital initiative.
Carnegie Hall has posted footage of a master class led by tenor Lawrence Brownlee, who coaches baritone June Young "Will" Kim and pianist Wan-Yen Li through Franz Schubert's lied "Nachtviolen" as part of the hall's SongStudio 2026 program. The video, filmed in Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing on January 16, 2026, captures Brownlee working directly with the young performers on interpretation and delivery of the German art song.
Brownlee, described by NPR as "one of the most in-demand opera singers in the world today" with a voice that is "an instrument of great beauty and expression," brings his experience on the world's opera stages to bear on the Schubert repertoire in the session. The class centers on close coaching of a single song, with Brownlee guiding Kim's vocal choices and Li's piano accompaniment in real time.
SongStudio is Carnegie Hall's program designed to renew and refresh the presentation of the vocal recital, bringing established musicians together with emerging vocalists and collaborative pianists to explore both classic and contemporary song repertoire. SongStudio 2026 operates under the creative guidance of Artistic Director Anthony Roth Costanzo, with the program aimed at inviting new audiences into the art form through mentorship and hands-on coaching.
The master class format allows viewers to watch the granular work that goes into shaping a single art song, from Kim's vocal phrasing to Li's touch at the keyboard, offering a rare public look at the kind of coaching typically reserved for conservatory settings.
|
Murder on the Orient Express
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (8/28-9/13)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Broadway Takes On The 80s
The Cutting Room (9/14-9/14) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Broadway Veteran Christopher Zelno Celebrates 40 Years in New York with The Origin of Love
The Green Room 42 (9/13-9/16) VIDEOS
|
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
|
Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
|
Psychopathia Paschalis: An Easter Comedy
Factory Series at Chain Theatre (9/09-9/13)
|
Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
Theater for the New City (8/29-8/29) PHOTOS
|
Worth the Wait - Steph Koffroth
The Laurie Beechman Theater (8/26-8/26)