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City Gate Productions proudly announces its upcoming production of SHE KILLS MONSTERS

Performances will run October 16 - 25.

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City Gate Productions proudly announces its upcoming production of SHE KILLS MONSTERS

Secret Theatre Will Close out its 2026 season with an adventurous and heart-warming production of She Kills Monsters, directed by Xenia Danylyszyn.

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister's refuge.

In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 2000s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyn offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

Starring: Agnes - Emily Ann Banks, Tilly - Annie Kefalas, Chuck - Victor Gao, Miles - John DeFilippo, Orcus - Ryan Sheehan, Lilith - Melissa Tala Bautista, Kaliope - Christina Calcote, Vera/Farrah - Caitlyn Alico Beckwith, Steve - Kori Dezena-Andrade, Evil Tina - Hope Weltman, and Evil Gabbi - Megan Gwyn.

The production team also includes Stage Manager Matt Frenzel, Set Designer Annika LaFarge, Lighting Designer Angel Tavarez, Costume Designer Chris Godshall, Fight Coordinator Lane Flores, and Intimacy Coordinator Lisa LaGrande.

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