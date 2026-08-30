Video: Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Met Orchestra Reflect on Royal Albert Hall Debut
Musicians recall performing at the storied London venue for the first time.
The Metropolitan Opera has posted a video capturing Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and members of the Met Orchestra reflecting on their debut performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The footage, shot by videographer Pete Scalzitti, shows the conductor and orchestra members discussing what it meant to play the historic hall for the first time.
The concerts were part of the Met Orchestra's 2026 European Festival Tour, which included what the Met called a "magical Proms debut," hailed by the Financial Times as "an enlightening experience … memorable and uplifting" in a five-star review. The Royal Albert Hall dates followed, giving Nézet-Séguin and the orchestra a pair of concerts at one of the world's most prestigious concert halls.
In the video, Nézet-Séguin and members of the orchestra reflect on the experience of performing at the Royal Albert Hall for the very first time.
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