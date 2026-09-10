GROUP FITNESS by Maggie Mccaffery to Have Immersive Industry Reading at TMPL Hell's Kitchen

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Director Jacob Basri alongside Reaching Glory Productions will host an exclusive industry reading of Group Fitness , a new play by Maggie McCaffery. Hosted at real-life gym TMPL Hell's Kitchen, the reading will take place on Monday, September 14th. 'Class' opens at 7:00 PM, and the play starts at 7:30 PM.

Group Fitness follows Bianca (played by Cajai Kennedy ), the charismatic owner of a boutique fitness studio, when her secret announcement sends her flock of devoted disciples into a tailspin.

Group Fitness arrives at a moment when our culture is obsessed with optimization - when the idea persists that a body can and should be customizable, sleek, and flawless, even as we grow exhausted by the endless pursuit of 'better.' B.FIT, the fitness studio and sole environment of the show, functions as an unlikely spiritual center for its community. It's a story for the present, about living, aging, and finding our way inside our bodies and alongside each other.

Before arrival at TMPL, guests are encouraged to dress in activewear to match the world of the show. The cast features Cajai Kennedy (Wicked, Frozen), Rora Brodwin (Hacks ), Chloe Howard (Viral ), Julian Sanchez (Invasive Species), Henita Telo (Possessed (or The Crazy African Girl Play) ), Anna Crivelli, and Alexa Stratton. The play is written by Maggie McCaffery, diected by Jacob Basri, and stage managed by E. Sara Barnes.

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