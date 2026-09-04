THE AUDITION to Make World Premiere as Part of Theaterlab's First Look Series

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Theaterlab's First Look Series will present ALEX FERRIS' world premiere production of THE AUDITION. Ferris is a former child star who appeared in more than 50 movies and TV shows, including RV, The Time Traveler's Wife, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and Peanuts, in which he voiced Charlie Brown.

THE AUDITION will play a two-night engagement at Theaterlab (357 W 36th St., 3rd Floor), starring Gus Reale (NYU: Angels in America, The Cherry Tortured, Cyrano) as Josh and Pete Simpson* (Blue Man Group, Marriage Story, Morning Glory) as Coach. Performances will be Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19.



Josh already has a Disney show, but now he wants to be a movie star. Coach thinks he can get him there, but they're going to have to rebuild his craft from the ground up. And it's going well—at least, that's what Josh thinks. After all, maybe it's his acting, but maybe it's just him.

An onstage experiment transforms the challenge of good acting into a live stunt, performed before an audience in real time. Its purpose is to explore: How much does what we learn in acting class truly matter? Can the audience perceive a difference? Or is the gap between top actors and those out of work mainly due to luck?

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