Photos: First Look at Pamela Enz' AFTERWARDS at Poetic Theater

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You can now get a first look at production photos of Pamela Enz' AFTERWARDS at Poetic Theater. Performances began Friday, September 11 at 7:30 pm and continue through Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15-$25.

AFTERWARDS is a spiritual, theatrical novella, a sequel to Enz's play City Girls and Desperados. Enz's elliptical, transcendent storytelling revolves around a crew of hipster artists orbiting the steadying center of legend to legends; Sam Shaw - creator of the famous (Marilyn subway shot) and esteemed Cassavetes producer, whose lawsuit of biblical proportions with his only son evolves into a blueprint for forgiveness that gives this piece its resonant heart. Sam's son is shattered by his refusal to say 'Yes, I do, I do love you.' after an argument with the love of his life, French film Goddess Françoise Dorléac, just before she drives away to her fiery death. This tragedy ripples through decades across oceans, snuffing out the possibility of love for generations. Characters ballet with younger versions of themselves as they unravel multiple dimensions of time, identity, death, reality, and truth through a maze-like world, desperately in need of empathy.

The production stars Elizabeth Inghram (Girl Most Likely) as Dani Afterwards, Elizabeth Kenney (Theatre Camp) as Dani Younger, Monique Vukovic (Workplace Injuries) as Susan, David Gueriera (Waltzing with Brando) as Andrew Afterwards, Conor Andrew Hall (Flight Risk) as Arthur Younger, Michael Christian (Wilhelm Reich Unleashed) as Sam and Patricia Marjorie (Mrs. Loman) as Lili the Therapist / Lili in Love / Memory Rita / Broken Rita.

The production features composition by Elliott Randall, scenic design by Éve Laroche-Joubert, and technical direction by Chico Kramer. Hao Bai is the lighting designer. Ray Archie is the sound designer and audio engineer. Produced by Jeremy Karafin. Associate producer is Raquel Almazan. Additional associate producers are Aislinn Curry and April Sandmeyer. Stage Management by Michele Correggio. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.



Cast of Afterwards

Cast of Afterwards

Cast of Afterwards

Cast of Afterwards

Cast of Afterwards

Cast of Afterwards

Cast of Afterwards

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