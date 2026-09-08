I'M GONNA PRAY FOR YOU SO HARD to Return Off-Off-Broadway This Fall

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8thdaywhisper productions has announced a revival of Halley Feiffer's critically acclaimed dark comedy, I'M GONNA PRAY FOR YOU SO HARD, about an emotionally fueled collision of family, ambition, and the brutal business of making art. The show will run October 1st through 11th as part of the Factory Series at The Brick Theatre in The Chain Theatre located in Midtown Manhattan.

Directed by Chrissy Sheehan, we are brought into the ruthless world of New York Theatre where we are introduced to a fiercely ambitious daughter named Ella (played by Priya Karki) and her father, a renowned playwright named David (played by Chris Wells* from Oct 1st - 4th and Victor Verhaeghe* from Oct 6th - 11th). When Ella anxiously awaits the reviews of her Off-Broadway debut, an evening of celebration with her critical father quickly spirals into a volatile reckoning with approval, power, and legacy.

With its quick-fire humor and emotionally explosive father-daughter dynamic, the play takes a sharp lens of self-awareness of theatre itself. Feiffer brings to light deep questions many artists confront in their journey - what do we sacrifice to become a thriving and successful artist? What happens when a person you crave validation from the most is also the one holding you back? With brilliant writing and a powerhouse cast and crew, I'M GONNA PRAY FOR YOU SO HARD is a deeply compelling and darkly funny story that audiences won't want to miss.

I'M GONNA PRAY FOR YOU SO HARD will be presented on Oct 1 through Oct 11th, 2026 as part of the Factory Series at The Brick Theatre, located in The Chain Theatre, 312 W 36th St 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Run time is 90 mins.

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