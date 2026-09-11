BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA to Open Morningside Theater Co. 2026-27 Season
Performances will run from September 24 to October 11, 2026.
Morningside Theater Co. has revealed the next production of their 2026-2027 season - Birds of North America by Anna Ouyang Moench (Severance, Beef, Man of God). The run is from Sept. 24 to Oct. 11, 2026. Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 5pm and Sundays at 3pm. All performance.
The cast features Jaine Ye (Public Theater, Red Bull) and Mark Hofmaier (Law and Order, Cleveland Playhouse, Fulton Opera House). Directed by Luke Hofmaier, (Now Circa Then) lighting by Aidan McLeod, set by Noel Brooks and costumes by Cecelia Riddett.
Story: John and his bi-racial daughter Caitlyn are devoted birders. As they scan the skies over their backyard seeking elusive birds, years go by. BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA takes a close look at the conflicts, misunderstandings and joys of a father and his daughter, with love, honesty and binoculars.
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