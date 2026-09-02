Mallory Rose Diekmann's 3 DAYS NOTICE to Return to Caveat Theatre

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following its sold-out New York debut, writer and performer Mallory Rose Diekmann returns to Caveat Theatre this October with 3 Days Notice, an intimate one-woman play directed by Alicia Becker. Performances will take place Wednesday, October 28 at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 31 at 4:00 p.m.

When Mackenzie receives an eviction notice just months after the end of a four-year relationship, she has seventy-two hours to pack up the apartment where she built a life she thought would last forever. As the hours slip away, packing up her home becomes something much bigger than moving on. Over three days, and one very talkative inner monologue, she begins sorting through boxes, memories, and the impossible question of what happens to all the love that no longer has somewhere to go.

Funny, intimate, and deeply human, 3 Days Notice unfolds entirely within Mackenzie's apartment, inviting audiences into a space that has become both a home and a repository for the life she is struggling to leave behind. Alone onstage, Mackenzie wrestles with love, grief, memory, and the terrifying lack of control that comes when the future you imagined suddenly no longer exists.

For Diekmann, the play grew out of a belief that runs throughout her work: everything is love, even the things that hurt us.

'Everything I write begins with love,' says Diekmann. 'Not just romantic love, but the love between parents and children, friends, strangers, cities, memories, and even the versions of ourselves we've left behind. I believe everything is love, even the things that hurt us. Sometimes especially those things.'

3 Days Notice also marks Diekmann's playwriting debut. An actor and screenwriter, she originally wrote the piece as a way to bring her writing and performance work together after stepping away from acting and questioning her relationship with the industry. The result was a solo show built around the vulnerability of having nowhere to hide: one performer, one apartment, and an audience invited directly into Mackenzie's inner world.

The production returns to Caveat following its sold-out debut, with Diekmann once again performing under Becker's direction.

At its heart, 3 Days Notice is less interested in how we get over loss, rather in what becomes of the love left behind by it.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

3 Days Notice

Written and performed by Mallory Rose Diekmann

Directed by Alicia Becker

Caveat Theatre

21A Clinton Street

New York, NY

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2026 - 4:00 p.m.

Tickets: 10/28, 10/31

ABOUT MALLORY ROSE DIEKMANN

Mallory Rose Diekmann (Mackenzie) is a playwright, screenwriter, actor, and filmmaker originally from Saint Paul, Minnesota. She is a graduate of Kansas State University and an Irene Ryan Award nominee for excellence in acting. Her work spans stage and screen, including roles in NBC's Good Girls, Perfect (pilot), and Violated (short). In 2020, she wrote, produced, and starred in Off Limits, a short film exploring the rideshare experience as a young woman, before making her directorial debut with Nothing Feels Real. 3 Days Notice, which premiered to a sold-out audience in New York, marks her playwriting debut. She is thrilled to return to Caveat Theatre for its next chapter.

Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming