BURNING LEAVES From TOSOS Theatre Company Will Come to Gural Theatre/A.R.T. NY

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

TOSOS Theatre Company, NYC's Historic LGBTQIA+ Theatre Company, will present the world premiere of Burning Leaves, a funny and profoundly affecting new play written by Tom Rowan, directed by Graydon Gund. Sixteen performances will be staged at the Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres, 502 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019 from September 26-October 17, 2026. Opening night is Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

In need of a fresh start, Matt Leland, a young actor on the run from New York, takes a job teaching at a small high school in the Midwest – where he finds himself feeling unprepared for the unexpected challenges that await. His most talented student is Jesse Wade, a troubled sixteen-year-old on the verge of coming out. Isolated in the small conservative town, Jesse desperately needs a gay role model—and other things Matt may or may not be able to provide. Burning Leaves is a humorous, compassionate play that asks serious questions about education, friendship, and love.

“Burning Leaves is by turns funny and devastating. Making you laugh, tear up, and feel for these characters, as they stumble their way through shifting social and political terrain,' says Gund. 'To me, the play is about balancing a connection with another person who needs you and how that will be perceived.”

Gund directs a cast of six, including Campbell Idol, Brady Dalton Richards*, Annemarie Rosano*, Jonathan Stewart*, Sophie Tananbaum, and Becky Rusch*. *Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Biographies

Tom Rowan (playwright) - Tom's most recent plays, The Edge Motel and Dismantling Prospero, were both seen in the Dream Up Festival at Theater for the New City. His other produced plays include The Second Tosca (45th Street Theatre/Arvada Center), Kiss and Cry (FringeNYC/ Theater 1010), David's Play (Chain Theatre), Faye Drummond (Secret Theatre/Overtime Theatre), and The Blue Djinn (Fresh Fruit Festival at The Wild Project). Tom's libretto for Martin Hennessy's opera The Young King was heard in concert at the University of Maryland. His books A Chorus Line FAQ and Rent FAQ were released by Applause Theatre & Cinema Books. His work has also been published by Smith & Kraus, The New York Theatre Experience, Next Stage Press, and Steele Spring Stage Rights. Tom has worked as a literary manager, casting director, acting teacher, and bookseller, and has directed over seventy-five plays and musicals. He was a Drama League Directing Fellow, is a member of The Ensemble Studio Theatre, and holds an MFA from the University of Washington. Many thanks to Graydon and TOSOS for believing in this play.

Graydon Gund (director) - Previously with TOSOS: readings of Burning Leaves and Goldfish. Other credits include: The Fear You Enact (STG productions), Crossing Wires (Soho Lighthouse Fest), Watch Me (The Players Theater), A Nantucket Christmas Carol and It's a Wonderful Life (White Heron Theatre), Nantucket the MusACKal! (Deep End/ SHiP), Misterman, Golden Boy (Room 15), Transfiguration (United Solo Award Winner), as well as work with The Tank, Sam French Fest, and Theater Breaking Through Barriers. Also an accomplished sound designer with credits with Gallery Players, EAT, Katonah Classic Stage, and Dream Up, among many others.

Other members of the production team include Supervising Producer: Barry Childs, Set Designer: Evan Joseph Frank, Lighting Designer: David Castenada, Co-Costume Designers: Q Le and Ricky Lurie, Sound Designer: Morry Campbell, Props: Reesa Graham, Stage Manager: Michael Tosto, ASM: Eve Devitt, and Press Representative: Paul Siebold / Off Off PR.

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming