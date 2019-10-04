Sea Dog Theater To Present Site Specific Production Of THE CATASTROPHE CLUB

Sea Dog Theater follows up their award-winning 2018 season with the World Premiere of Devin Burnam's site-specific play, The Catastrophe Club. The production runs October 18 - November 22 and is directed by longtime Sea Dog collaborator Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy. Opening night is slated for October 18.

The company's 2018 season received seven New York Innovative Theater Awards (NYIT) Nominations and received the NYIT Award for Outstanding Revival and Outstanding Director for their production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea by John Patrick Shanley.

The Catastrophe Club invites you 500 years into the future to examine the early 21st century just before the collapse of civilization as we know it. The world of 2520 is sanitized, organized, in relative peace and safety, and because public gatherings are forbidden, isolated. However, some of our distant descendants have begun to ask questions. They have crept out into public to meet in an illegal recreation room to peer into our past and consider what it meant to alive in 2019.

Dan Kublick (The Sonic Life of a Giant Tortoise/The Play Company, NYT Critic's Pick), Cassandra Nwokah (Sing, Goddess!/HERE Arts), Rachel Towne (Romeo and Juliet/Smith Street Stage), and Stewart Walker (The Woodsman directed by Alexander Dinelaris/Oberon Theatre Ensemble).

The creative team includes lighting designer by Guy de Lancey, sound design Tye Hunt Fitzgerald, stage management Whitney Bahr, assistant director Katie Cundari with Jennifer Hibbs serving as artistic associate. Produced by Christopher Domig, Janelle Garcia Domig and Sea Dog Theater.

Tickets are $30 and are available at www.thecatastropheclub.com. Advance tickets required, there is limited seating at the venue. Audience members will enter the world of the play on the day of the show, when they will be emailed the location of the secret meeting point which is a short walk (2 minutes) from Bleecker & Lafayette. From there they will be given the venue's location. (Please note that the venue is not handicap accessible and there is one flight of stairs.) Running time: 90 minutes.





