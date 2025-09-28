SUNSET DINER Joins 2025 Queens Short Play Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sunset Diner, a psychological thriller play written by Kevin Cheng and directed by Alysia Homminga, will be presented at the Secret Theatre next month as part of the Fall 2025 Queens Short Play Festival.

Running in Program A in the festival, Sunset Diner will have performances on October 15 at 6 p.m., October 19 at 3 p.m., October 24 at 8:30 p.m., and November 1 at 4:30 p.m.

The production will feature Jennifer Analise Roberts (Beauty and The Beast) as Anita and Kevin Cheng as David, with Jemma Giberson being the understudy and Gigi Brown as the assistant director. Giberson will take the stage at the October 19 performance.

Sunset Diner follows a newly-engaged couple on their celebratory night out. As the evening unfolds, odd things begin to occur, and the date reveals to be more than it appears.

The play highlights our connection to our ancestors, and is a meditation on the way in which we approach and preserve love. The play first premiered at The Rat in Dumbo on May 30, before transferring to East Village Basement for two sold-out performances on June 20 and 21.