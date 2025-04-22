SPACE! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL is Coming to Caveat in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SPACE! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL will take place at Caveat on May 11 at 5:00pm. It's the marriage destined since the dawn of time: astrophysics and musical theater.

In this show, we will craft an entire improvised musical inspired by a talk from guest astronomer Dr. Mark Popinchalk from the American Museum of Natural History and NYU. Every line we speak, every song we sing, and every note our band plays will be made up in the moment.

Come to this show to learn something you never knew about space and to witness the miracle of a hilarious, touching narrative created right before your eyes.

