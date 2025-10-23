RESERVOIR DOLLS Comes to The New York Comedy Festival 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reservoir Dolls is an award-nominated solo comedy show about what it takes to survive as a woman in a man’s world, written and performed by Lani Harms and directed by Laurie Magers, the show will run for one night only on November 12th at 7pm, presented by the New York Comedy Festival at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, NY (242 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003)

What happens when a barefoot call girl realizes she’s in Quentin Tarantino’s tenth movie? She runs. Fast. But standing in her way are all the femme fatales who came before her. Reservoir Dolls is a razor sharp solo comedy show that premiered to a sold-out run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025, where it was nominated for the Fringe Italia-Off Exchange award, a finalist for the Namba Performing Arts award, and a Larchmont Buzz Pick of the Week.