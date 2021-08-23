REPULSING THE MONKEY Will Be Performed Next Month at The White Horse Tavern

Family ties ignite in Repulsing the Monkey, a new, heartfelt comedy by Michael Eichler about siblings who struggle to honor their parents' legacy as the specter of gentrification looms. Staged at The White Horse Tavern (25 Bridge Street, NYC) for 15 performances from September 15-26, 2021, Repulsing the Monkey sees the 1641 historic tavern, located between the skyscrapers of NYC's Financial District, become Jablonski's, a shot and beer tavern set in a rapidly gentrifying Pittsburgh. Daniel Leeman Smith directs.

With the sudden inheritance of their parent's bar, Janey (Kim Katzberg) and Danny (Sergey Nagorny) are besieged by prospective owners from the coasts who seek to purchase Jablonski's and make it their own. Emily Elizabeth Bennett, Kaila Wooten, Samuel Barnes Jaffe, and Asha Devi hilariously capture the would-be gentrifiers, who think little of erasing the bar's character and discarding its history. As they compete over their vision for the space, Danny and Janey struggle to make a decision that will change their lives and the spirit of their hometown forever, while confronting their past and facing their future. Should they keep the unprofitable bar and honor their folks, or sell to developers from the coasts for a hefty profit?

COVID-19 Vaccine Statement: Audience members will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the show. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking.

Repulsing the Monkey will be staged for 15 performances on the following schedule: Wed., Sep 15, 7:00-8:20 p.m. (preview); Thurs., Sep 16, 7:00-8:20 p.m. (preview); Fri., Sep 17, 8:00-9:20 p.m. (preview); Sat., Sep 18, 8:00-9:20 p.m. (opening night); Sun., Sep 19, 3:00-4:20 p.m. & 7:00-8:20 p.m.; Tues., Sep 21, 7:00-8:20 p.m.; Wed., Sep 22, 7:00-8:20 p.m.; Thurs., Sep 23, 6:00-7:20 p.m. & 9:00-10:20 p.m.; Fri., Sep 24, 6:00-7:20 p.m. & 9:00-10:20 p.m.; Sat., Sep 25, 3:00-4:20 p.m. & 8:00-9:20 p.m.; Sun., Sep 26, 3:00-4:20 p.m.

The runtime is 80 minutes with no intermission.

General admission tickets are $40. $75 for VIP table seating and service with 2 included drinks and the option to purchase food. For tickets, visit RepulsingTheMonkey.com.

The White Horse Tavern is located at 25 Bridge Street, New York, NY 10004.