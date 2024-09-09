Queer Duo Comedy, Straight Icons, Returns To NYC Following Development At Ars Nova

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a sold-out evening during Ars Nova's Bonfire Series as well as development through the 2023-24 Ars Nova CAMP Residency, Anne-Marie Pietersma & SMJ's Straight Icons returns for multiple performances throughout NYC: Friday, September 13 at 7:30pm (as a part of The Evolution Festival at The Center at West Park), Monday, October 14 at 7:00pm (Caveat), and a third performance to be announced for November.

All performances are directed and choreographed by Mackenna Goodrich. The September 13 performance features Hope Johansen and the October 14 performance features Stephanie Orta-Vázquez as The Spiral.

Straight Icons is a queer, fast-paced, Dante Inferno-inspired play that features sketch, original music, dance, mime, drag, and PowerPoint comedy. Anne-Marie & SMJ, two Queer BFFs, came out in their late 20s. Now with partners and a tiny bit of clarity, they try to chart their queer journeys through the straight people they loved growing up. However, they are quickly trapped in a TV by an unknown entity known as "The Spiral" who forces them to confront their performative ways and the stereotypes they play in their real lives as told through visits from animated children's show superstars, international pop stars, and late 2000s MTV dating show contestants. Bouncing from channel to channel, Anne-Marie and SMJ are forced to confront racial ambiguity, allyship, the generational gap in queer communities, bisexuality, and what it means to transition.

For September 13 at The Center at West Park, tickets are available for $25. Audience members can use the code STRAIGHTICONS10 to unlock $10 tickets. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/straight-icons-the-evolution-festival-tickets-996213289767?aff=oddtdtcreator

For October 14 at Caveat, Early Bird tickets are available for $15 until October 7. In-person and livestream tickets are available. https://www.caveat.nyc/events/straight-icons-10-14-2024

The performances will run 70 minutes. Audiences can get up-to-date information about the play by following @straight_icons on Instagram.

Comments