Purple Crayon Immersive Presents IT'S A MEDIOCRE LIFE, a Holiday Adventure

This 90-minute sleigh-less ride by foot through Park Slope guarantees chuckling, chugging and cheer. You'll be introduced to the mystical ex-communicated Elven community who know better than anyone, this truly is a mediocre life.

It's a Mediocre Life is written by former Creative Director of Accomplice The Show, Quinlan Pozner and produced by Michele McNally and Jordan Spoon.

Pozner, McNally and Spoon founded Purple Crayon Immersive this past year and have been primarily producing custom immersive experiences for private clients. This past October they performed six sold-out performances of their first public show Where the F is Beverly?

Below is a special message to audience members...

It truly pains me to tell you this.

Edgar, the elf, has been stripped of his bells. I know what you're thinking. An elf with no bells? That's the saddest thing I've ever heard, but who cares? What's that got to do with me? And to that I would reply... are you always like this? It's extremely unappealing.

Still, you MUST be the one to get them back.

Why should you do this? Because it's the season of giving. And helping out those less fortunate. And also of drinking.

Come help Edgar and leave a better drunker person.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here: http://bit.ly/35cmFPB

View the event listing here: http://bit.ly/2Om23xD





